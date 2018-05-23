My crush is friendly with me only when we are together

news

There’s this particular girl I love. She liked me at first but suddenly her feelings changed.

I really don't know why.

She rejects my calls at times for no reason. On some other occasions, she’d miss my calls and refuse to reply the messages I sent.

However she always acts cool when we are together. What might be her reasons?

_______________

If she is only being cool toward you when you are together, it could be because she’s not interested in a relationship and only acts politely when you are together so you won’t feel embarrassed or snubbed.

Maybe the period you refer to as her “liking you” was just her being friendly. And maybe the time that “her feelings suddenly changed” was when she suspected that you were coming on to her and she didn’t want to encourage you, knowing she wasn’t interested in dating you.

It is possible that you are just misinterpreting her friendliness as an openness to your advances; and by refusing to pick your calls or reply your texts, she’s codedly showing her disinterest, in the hopes that you will get the message and back off.

I know it may sound weird to you, but there really are women who wouldn’t say no to your face even though they have already made up their minds to never date you.

I suspect this may be one of such women.

________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!