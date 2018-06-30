Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My boyfriend of 3 years is still not ready to marry

Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend of 3 years is still not ready to marry; what should I do?

We've been dating for 3 years but he's still not talking marriage and has refused to come see my folks.

  • Published:
What to do when you have an inappropriate attraction? play My boyfriend of 3 years is still not ready to marry; what should I do? (Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I have been in a relationship for three years now and he is not talking about marriage.

I have told him to go see my parents but he has refused.

Please what should I do?
____________

Dear reader,

What you’ll often hear from many quarters is that many men have commitment issues. And to an extent that is true.

On the other hand, however, many young men feel incapable and are just worried of what would happen if they married and couldn’t cope with the responsibilities and demands of that kind of life.

The key for you is to decide which of these categories your boyfriend falls in – the ones baselessly scared of commitment, or those who have genuine reasons for waiting.

If his finances are shaky and it’s obvious to you, I don’t think you should force his hands. His reluctance could be a blessing for you. I don’t think there’s any reason to rush into marriage.

What I’d rather look for is his commitment to you and the relationship at this stage. Does he do shady things? Are his words consistent? Does he look reasonably clean? Are there things about him that worry you?

If you consider these things and there’s nothing bothersome about the answers, I think some more time is what you should give him. Just a little more time.

Marriage is a lifetime thing, so I don’t think it’s wrong to look extremely carefully before committing to it.
____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Berger To Ajah The important lessons we learnt along the waybullet
2 Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend doesn't want...bullet
3 Personality Check Check out what your birth month says about youbullet

Related Articles

For Women What boyfriend bullying means & how it affects your relationship
Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby daddy wants me to be his 2nd wife, should I?
Relationship Wednesday How to know if he's in love or just being friendly with you
Berger To Ajah The important lessons we learnt along the way
Single & Searching 3 myths you need to stop believing immediately
Love Thursday This is how to know your partner's love language
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm thinking of leaving my husband for my ex; please advise me
Love Problems This is why people become bored in relationships & marriages
Relationship Tips Here are 3 situations that'll show your boo's real identity
McShayn's Love Thread Do you really need love to marry and stay married?

Relationships & Weddings

7 things to always do if your partner is insecure
Love Problems This is why people become bored in relationships & marriages
My girlfriend is always angry and sees no good in me
For Women What boyfriend bullying means & how it affects your relationship
5 signs that your boo is wasting your time
Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm thinking of leaving my husband for my ex; please advise me
Unhappy woman
Single & Searching 3 myths you need to stop believing immediately