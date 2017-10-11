Dear Bukky,

Good morning, my girlfriend and I have dated for six years and we've promised to marry each other but she still goes out to see other men telling me that she has nothing with them.

She says she does that just to make friends. But for me, I'm not comfortable with that.

I have complained severally but she won't change. Should I still continue with the relationship?_______________

Dear reader,

You can't stop your babe from being friends with other people. That has to first be established. She's with you but she can't abandon her individuality just because she has you.

However, there should be a limit to these things. So, I feel you should be bothered only if she meets these male friends too often, and in a sneaky manner.

Does she tell you about her whereabouts at all times? Does she take time to introduce you to these friends? And is her behaviour not suspicious?

If you are answering yes to all these things then I don't think you should be bothered, really. Of course, if your answer is no, then you are right to be worried.

Leaving her might not be the solution though. I always say that should be the last resort. Communication is always the first and the one that should be tried the most.

Look fir a way to communicate. Talk to her as sincerely as possible and listen to what she has to say too, with a view to understanding why she does what she does.

And if I may add, six years is such a long time. Are you guys engaged yet? Are there concrete plans for marriage. I don't preach hurried marriages, but that might be an issue that needs to be discussed, too.

