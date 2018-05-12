news

As you already know by now, John Dumelo is married traditionally .

The Ghanaian actor's traditional marriage to long-time secret girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya, took place today, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Spintex area of Accra, Ghana.

Rumour has it that Dumelo's preparation for his wedding is the reason for his reduced social media activities .

ALSO READ: Ghanaian actor urges Christians to spend quality time with God

A video of Dumelo’s arrival at his ongoing Traditional marriage ceremony was shared by Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh as well as some photos from the ceremony.

ALSO READ: Is Ghanaian actor about to get married?

Dumelo as well as his stunning bride, are seen rocking Kente cloth, one of the traditional Ghanaian attires, for the ceremony.

See more photos from the traditional ceremony above.