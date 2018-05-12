Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

John Dumelo holds traditional wedding in Ghana [Photos]

John Dumelo More photos from actor's traditional marriage

The Ghanaian actor's traditional marriage to long-time secret girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya, took place today, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Spintex area of Accra, Ghana.

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana play

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana

(instagram)
As you already know by now, John Dumelo is married traditionally.

The Ghanaian actor's traditional marriage to long-time secret girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya, took place today, Saturday, May 12, 2018, in the Spintex area of Accra, Ghana.

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana play

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana

(instagram)

 

Rumour has it that Dumelo's preparation for his wedding is the reason for his reduced social media activities.

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana play

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana

(instagram)

 

A video of Dumelo’s arrival at his ongoing Traditional marriage ceremony was shared by Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh as well as some photos from the ceremony.

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana play

John Dumelo weds Gifty Mawunya traditionally in Ghana

(Instagram)

Dumelo as well as his stunning bride, are seen rocking Kente cloth, one of the traditional Ghanaian attires, for the ceremony.

See more photos from the traditional ceremony above.

John Dumelo arrived at his wedding in Kente
