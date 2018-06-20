Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding photos

Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa and Mohammed Yar'Adua, the love of her life, have released their lovely pre-wedding photos ahead of their wedding.
Hauwa Indimi is the youngest daughter of Maiduguri oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi. She is also a Youtube vlogger.
Her groom-to-be is Mohammed Yaradua, the son of late NNPC managing director, Abubakar Yar Adua and the couple will tie the knot in Maiduguri in the coming weeks. An anonymous Pulse says the couple will tie the knot at the end of June 2018.
Pulse reported here in March that an introduction ceremony has already been done between the two families, according to information on Northern Hibiscus, a lifestyle Instagram page that focuses on happenings in Northern Nigeria,
Recall that Hauwa's brother, Ahmed Indimi married President Buhari's daughter, Zahra in December 2016.
Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings, as we look forward to what we expect will be a shutdown just as Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima's lavish, lovely wedding in March, 2018.