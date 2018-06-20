Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding photos

news

Billionaire, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa's prewedding photos have just hit the Internet and they're the loveliest things you'll see today - and all week, we dare add!



Hauwa Indimi is the youngest daughter of Maiduguri oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi. She is also a Youtube vlogger.

Her groom-to-be is Mohammed Yaradua, the son of late NNPC managing director, Abubakar Yar Adua and the couple will tie the knot in Maiduguri in the coming weeks. An anonymous Pulse says the couple will tie the knot at the end of June 2018.

ALSO READ: Aliko Dangote's daughter stuns at bridal shower

Introduction ceremony

Pulse reported here in March that an introduction ceremony has already been done between the two families, according to information on Northern Hibiscus, a lifestyle Instagram page that focuses on happenings in Northern Nigeria,

Recall that Hauwa's brother, Ahmed Indimi married President Buhari's daughter, Zahra in December 2016.