Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding photos

Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa releases pre-wedding pictures

Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa and Mohammed Yar'Adua, the love of her life, have released their lovely pre-wedding photos ahead of their wedding.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa & her boo release pre-wedding photos play

Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa & her boo release pre-wedding photos

(LIB)
Billionaire, Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa's prewedding photos have just hit the Internet and they're the loveliest things you'll see today - and all week, we dare add!
 

Hauwa Indimi is the youngest daughter of Maiduguri oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi. She is also a Youtube vlogger.

Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa & her boo release pre-wedding photos play Hauwa Indimi is the youngest daughter of Maiduguri oil mogul, Alhaji Mohammed Indimi. Her groom-to-be is Mohammed Yaradua, the son of late NNPC managing director, Abubakar Yar Adua. (LIB)

Her groom-to-be is Mohammed Yaradua, the son of late NNPC managing director, Abubakar Yar Adua and the couple will tie the knot in Maiduguri in the coming weeks. An anonymous Pulse says the couple will tie the knot at the end of June 2018.

 

ALSO READ: Aliko Dangote's daughter stuns at bridal shower

Introduction ceremony

Pulse reported here in March that an introduction ceremony has already been done between the two families, according to information on Northern Hibiscus, a lifestyle Instagram page that focuses on happenings in Northern Nigeria,

Mohammed Indimi’s daughter, Hauwa, to marry in Mid-2018 play Hauwa Indimi to marry in late June 2018. (Instagram/Northern Hibiscus)

Recall that Hauwa's brother, Ahmed Indimi married President Buhari's daughter, Zahra in December 2016.

Congratulations to the couple from Pulse Weddings, as we look forward to what we expect will be a shutdown just as Aliko Dangote's daughter, Fatima's lavish, lovely wedding in March, 2018.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

