Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas, will not be in attendance when his daughter and Prince Harry tie the knot on Saturday May 19, 2018.

The actress’ father’s decision to not be available to walk his daughter down the aisle comes after it was discovered that he had actually teamed up with a picture agency to create paparazzi pictures of him getting set for the wedding.

Thomas Markle speaks

The bride-to-be’s father, 73, had created some lovely moments earlier when pictures showing him ‘getting set’ for the wedding filtered online. He was captured doing things like getting a suit tailored, cheking out the couple’s wedding news online and reading a book on British landmarks.



The photos didn't attract much scrutiny until the Daily Mail published security video footage that appears to show Thomas, 73, teaming up with paparazzo Jeff Rayner to allegedly stage them.

Thomas Markle says he now thinks of the pictures as "stupid and hammy," according TMZ.

He also tells TMZ that his decision to not attend the much-anticipated royal wedding is so that he wouldn't embarrass the royal family or his daughter.

Meghan’s half sister takes responsibility

Samantha Markle, who was born after Meghan’s dad and mum, Doria Ragland split says it is her fault for that the pictures were taken.

Samantha told a British TV network on Monday, May 14 that she urged their father to stage positive photos for the paparazzi to help improve his image.

"I said the world has no idea that you're getting in shape and doing healthy things," Samantha Markle said on the ITV program "Loose Women."

"They don't photograph you buying vegetables and pH water, they photograph you in as [many] unflattering ways as they can.

“I said, 'Really you need to show the world you are getting in shape and doing great, healthy things.' So I suggested it."

Royal statement

Kensington Palace has also spoken out about the new development.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said in a statement on Monday, May 14, according to Us Weekly.

“She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

Who will walk Meghan down the aisle now?

Kessington Palace’s statement clarify whether or not Thomas Markle will still be attending, but his comments to TMZ pretty much confirms that he has lost interest in attending.

This means that less than one week to the wedding, it remains unknown who will walk the bride down the aisle.