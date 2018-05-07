Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Marriage is greatest institution in life—Lai Muhammed

Lai Muhammed Marriage is greatest institution in life

The minister stated this during the Nikkai and Engagement Ceremony of the families of Alhaji and Alhaja Abdul-Mumin Sulaiman and late Mr and Mrs Rilwan Adenuga, on Sunday in Lagos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed has described marriage as the greatest institution of life where one receives certificate without knowing the content of it.

The minister stated this during the Nikkai and Engagement Ceremony of the families of Alhaji and Alhaja Abdul-Mumin Sulaiman and late Mr and Mrs Rilwan Adenuga, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, marriage institution is unique unlike other institutions.

Marriage is a contract that one enters without knowing the content of it. “Can you imagine a world without an institution like marriage?”

Muhammed urged husbands to be patient with their wives as that is the major ingredient of building a peaceful home.

The Minister also urged wives not to listen to hearsay from people, and  continuously pray for their husbands.

““Always believe in your husbands and know that what he says is the truth.

“Your husband success depends on your prayer. “Continue praying for him and he is going to be successful in life,’’ he said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Pulse Weddings Best pictures from Bunmi & Dapo's all-white wedding partybullet
2 Pulse Weddings Terrific photos from Chiamaka & Adubuisi's Igbo...bullet
3 DJ Sose Celebrity DJ weds longtime girlfriend, Olamidebullet

Related Articles

Fadar shugaban kasa Jerin sunayen wadanda suka saci kudin kasa
Lai Muhammed Gwamnati tana tattaunawa da Boko haram kan tsagaita bude wuta
Yan matan Dapchi Bidiyon yadda sojoji suka kaddamar da yan matan dapchi ga dakarun gwamnati
Shugaba kasa Buhari ya tura ministoci Dapchi domin tarban yan matan da aka sako
Sakin yan matan Dapchi 'Gwamnati bata biya kudin fansa ba gabannin sako yan matan Dapchi'
Dapchi Girls FG releases comprehensive list of the abducted 110 schoolgirls
Yan matan makarantar Dapchi Gwamnati ta kafa kwamiti da zata yi bincike kan yan mata 110 da aka sace.
Shugaban kasa Sace yan matan makaranta bala'i ne wanda ya shafi kasa baki daya
Lai Muhammed Minista yace boko haram na neman watsa ma gwamnatin Buhari kasa a ido
Politics History of Nigeria political parties and the culture of carpet crossing

Relationships & Weddings

What to do if your man remains too close to his ex.
Relationships How it feels when your girlfriend has trust issues
Three things to never do when you catch a partner cheating
Dating The hypocrisy of seeking a god-fearing partner in Nigerian relationships
What if your parents don't like who you intend to marry?
Relationship Talk With Bukky Can I date someone who wants sex even though I don't?
Little acts of love that count than grand ones
Love Thursday 3 little acts of love that count more than grand ones