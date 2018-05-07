Marriage is greatest institution in life—Lai Muhammed

news

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed has described marriage as the greatest institution of life where one receives certificate without knowing the content of it.

The minister stated this during the Nikkai and Engagement Ceremony of the families of Alhaji and Alhaja Abdul-Mumin Sulaiman and late Mr and Mrs Rilwan Adenuga, on Sunday in Lagos.

According to him, marriage institution is unique unlike other institutions.

“Marriage is a contract that one enters without knowing the content of it. “Can you imagine a world without an institution like marriage?”

Muhammed urged husbands to be patient with their wives as that is the major ingredient of building a peaceful home.

The Minister also urged wives not to listen to hearsay from people, and continuously pray for their husbands.

““Always believe in your husbands and know that what he says is the truth.

“Your husband success depends on your prayer. “Continue praying for him and he is going to be successful in life,’’ he said.