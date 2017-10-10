Love & Dating :  5 compulsory questions to ask in serious relationships

Every relationship is of course meant to be laid on a foundation of truth and honesty.

Honesty that does not need to be forced and truthful information that should be given up even without being asked.

Sadly, however, people in romantic relationships have learnt to skillfully leave out important information and so it has become necessary to ask questions and get information from your partner, especially once relationships have become serious.

ALSO READ: Having a baby to save a relationship, how wise?

To be duly diligent, to ensure that your relationship is placed on the right pedestal of truth and to know what exactly you are getting into before it's too late, there are some compulsory questions to ask your partner and get answers for.

Eniola Abumere on his YouTube vlog takes a delve into this subject alongside his guest, Delphinator on an episode of his video which you can watch below: