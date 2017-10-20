Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

For Women :  What if your partner can't make babies?



10 women explain what they'd do if they found out that they married someone who only fires blanks.

  • Published:





While companionship might be the biggest thing marriage offers, having kids comes pretty close in importance.

Actually, marital realities of the society even suggests that the presence of kids matter to some people more than companionship.

The average Nigerian wants, at least, two kids. Sadly though, not everyone gets this wish fulfilled.

This happens, sometimes, as a result of being with a sterile man.

And because having babies is such a big deal to us as a society, we asked women to tell us what they'd do if they married, only to find out that the husband is sterile...

The average Nigerian wants, at least, two kids. Sadly though, not everyone gets this wish fulfilled.


1. "I honestly don't know what I'd do [but really], I want kids." - Jay, 25.

2. "We’ll adopt. [It's actually not a big deal, really.]

It’ll only be a problem if he knew from the onset and didn’t say." - Dee, 25.



3. "So far we can still have sex, I wouldn't be too bothered.

"But then, prayers, medication and heath assistance will need to be sought to cure the sterility problem.

"Adoption is only a last, hopeless choice for me." - Sasha J., 28.




4. "My decision is dependent on the things that led up to the discovery.

"If he and his family have been giving me a torrid time because they thought I was the problem, then I think I am surely going to leave him if he turns out to be the one with the problem.

"On the other hand, if nothing of the sort had happened, then, of course, I'll be the doting, supportive wife till we find a solution." - Amaka, 27.



5. "I’ll be heartbroken, really. But then, I think we’ll work on it and together find a way to beat it.

"I don't think I ever want to adopt any baby though. No way." - Theresa, 22.




6. "Go to church. Pray, seek miracles and hope for one.

"I actually don't think there's something God can not do." - Patricia, 29.

7. "Of course the first reaction is anger and sadness sha. But after these questions come in.

"If he knew and kept it away, I'm divorcing him straight up. If he didn't, we could look to adopt or get a sperm donor.

"As for family pressure/intervention, they're not the ones in the marriage. They don't even have to know." - Aaliyah, 24.

8. "I'm actually okay with it. As long as he told me before we got married or if we found out together after marriage. It's the dishonesty that'd do him in.

"We can adopt. Sterility is not the end of the world.


"We can adopt. Sterility is not the end of the world.

"Infact, why are people so intent on multiplying when they can't take care of kids? It hurts to see kids hawking or begging." - Fumbi, 24.



9. "The one thing I'm sure of is that I might really consider the option of leaving.

"We could get help though but it is really a tough one. I mean, I want kids.

"Just a few of them, but yes, I really do want them." - Kareemah, 25.

10. "If he knew before hand and kept mum about it, I'm divorcing him straight.

But if not, we should go for couple's therapy/counselling and see what comes out of that." - Faith, 27.

