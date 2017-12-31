Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Kenneth Omeruo's excitement on his wedding day is one of a kind!

Kenneth Omeruo Footballer's excitement at wedding is such a joy to behold

This clip showing Kenneth Omeruo's excitement on his wedding day with Chioma Nnamani is one of a kind and will put a smile on your face.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo weds fiancée Chioma Nnamani in Enugu (Twitter/Jideoboy)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani are married -  and it's the memory of the groom's uncontainable happiness on the day that'll dwell in our minds for the longest time.

A clip has been shared on Instagram by the Nigerian footballer, who, clothed in white agbada, and surrounded by family and friends, can be seen joyfully singing along and throwing his hands in the air to the music in the background.

Kenneth and Chioma tied the knot in Enugu state on Saturday, December 30, 2017. [Call that a last ditch block from the defender who seems so delighted to not be going into 2018 a bachelor.]

ALSO READ: This Lagos groom is the happiest you'll EVER see!

Celeb wedding guests

Among several others, Comedian Seyi Law; Artiste, Humblesmith; and footballer, Odion Ighalo, Victor Anichebe and Asisat Oshoala were present in Enugu to cheer on the Turkey-based player and the love of his life on their wedding day.

play Seyi Law and Victor Anichebe were guests at the wedding ceremony (Seyi Law / Instagram)

 

Romantic engagement

The Super eagles defender and Chioma got engaged after eight years and you really need to see the romantic clip of the proposal shared here on Pulse weddings back in September 2017.

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani play

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani

(Instagram/Chioma Nnamani)


Hearty cheers from Pulse weddings to Kenneth and Chioma Omeruo!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Couples 5 things you should never say to your partnerbullet
2 For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spousebullet
3 Wife Material 20 young men list qualities of the perfect girl to marrybullet

Related Articles

For Couples 5 things you should never say to your partner
Relationship Talk My girlfriend wants to leave because I can't provide food allowance
For Couples How to plan the perfect proposal
For Couples 5 places to go for your first date
Relationship Goals 5 attributes of a power couple
Pulse List 5 bad relationship habits men need to leave behind in 2017
For Couples 5 big mistakes people make when choosing a spouse
Adekunle Gold Watch man propose to his 'Orente' at singer's concert
Joke Jingan Nollywood actress is engaged!
For Couples 5 things to know after the wedding

Relationships & Weddings

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani
Kenneth Omeruo Super Eagles defender weds fiancée in Enugu
How to manage finances as a couple
Relationship Goals 5 attributes of a power couple
Have you given it enough thought before saying 'I do'?
Single in Naija Why are you rushing to get married?
Unhappy guy
McShayn's Love Thread How guys allow complacency to ruin great relationships