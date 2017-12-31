news

Kenneth Omeruo and Chioma Nnamani are married - and it's the memory of the groom's uncontainable happiness on the day that'll dwell in our minds for the longest time.

A clip has been shared on Instagram by the Nigerian footballer, who, clothed in white agbada, and surrounded by family and friends, can be seen joyfully singing along and throwing his hands in the air to the music in the background.

Kenneth and Chioma tied the knot in Enugu state on Saturday, December 30, 2017. [Call that a last ditch block from the defender who seems so delighted to not be going into 2018 a bachelor.]

Celeb wedding guests

Among several others, Comedian Seyi Law; Artiste, Humblesmith; and footballer, Odion Ighalo, Victor Anichebe and Asisat Oshoala were present in Enugu to cheer on the Turkey-based player and the love of his life on their wedding day.

Romantic engagement

The Super eagles defender and Chioma got engaged after eight years and you really need to see the romantic clip of the proposal shared here on Pulse weddings back in September 2017.



Hearty cheers from Pulse weddings to Kenneth and Chioma Omeruo!