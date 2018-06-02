Julius Agwu, wife celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

The ace comedian and his wife, Ebiere have now been married for ten years and they're super happy about it!
On Instagram on May 31, [where else, right?] Julius reminisces on the early days of their marriage in Port Harcourt, on how so many things have changed between then and now, and how their love and marriage has continued to grow with time, instead of being changed by it.
Excitedly, he grams two photos and adds the following words as caption;
"Happy Anniversary… 10 years is just the beginning.
"When I married you in Port-Harcourt there was nothing like Social Media.
Baby, you have tolerated all there is; keep tolerating, ok...”
Julius and Ebiere tied the knot in Port Harcourt on May 31, 2008.
Congratulations to them from Pulse Weddings.