John Dumelo holds traditional wedding in Ghana

The popular Ghanaian actor held his traditional wedding ceremony today, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

  • Published:
John Dumelo in Kente for his traditional wedding ceremony play

John Dumelo in Kente for his traditional wedding ceremony

(celebritiesbuzz.com.gh)
John Dumelo is traditionally married!

ALSO READ: Is Ghanaian actor about to get married?

John Dumelo weds secret girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya play

John Dumelo weds secret girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya

(celebritiesbuzz.com.ng)

 

According to Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, a media house in Ghana, Dumelo wedded his long-time secret girlfriend somewhere around the Spintex area of Accra, Ghana.

His fiancée, Gifty Mawunya, who has been carefully hidden all this while, has suddenly become the most discussed topic in the Ghanaian social media space.

(celebritiesbuzz.com.gh)

 

According to the reports, Mawunya is a close friend of Nadia Buari, who is also a popular Ghollywood star. She is suspected to have played the role of matchmaker in the relationship between Dumelo and Mawunya.

Rumour also has it that Dumelo's preparation for his wedding is the reason for his reduced social media activities.

ALSO READ: Ghanaian actor urges Christians to spend quality time with God

A video of Dumelo’s arrival at his ongoing Traditional marriage ceremony was also shared by the media house.

Dumelo is seen rocking a Kente cloth, one of the traditional Ghanaian attires, with Military men guarding him.

Big congrats to the happy couple! See video clip below:

John Dumelo arrived at his wedding in Kente
Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

