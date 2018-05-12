news

John Dumelo is traditionally married!

The popular Ghanaian actor held his traditional wedding ceremony today, Saturday, May 12, 2018.

According to Celebritiesbuzz.com.gh, a media house in Ghana, Dumelo wedded his long-time secret girlfriend somewhere around the Spintex area of Accra, Ghana.

His fiancée, Gifty Mawunya, who has been carefully hidden all this while, has suddenly become the most discussed topic in the Ghanaian social media space.

According to the reports, Mawunya is a close friend of Nadia Buari, who is also a popular Ghollywood star. She is suspected to have played the role of matchmaker in the relationship between Dumelo and Mawunya.

Rumour also has it that Dumelo's preparation for his wedding is the reason for his reduced social media activities .

A video of Dumelo’s arrival at his ongoing Traditional marriage ceremony was also shared by the media house.

Dumelo is seen rocking a Kente cloth, one of the traditional Ghanaian attires, with Military men guarding him.

Big congrats to the happy couple! See video clip below: