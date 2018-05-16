John Dumelo gave his wife a diamond ring and here's the price

news

News of Ghanaian actor, John Dumelo’s wedding came as a shock to many including his fellow celebrities.

The 33-year-old and his longtime girlfriend, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu managed to keep the wedding preparing, dress fitting and other things involved in planning such a star-studded wedding private from the prying eyes of social media and bloggers.

John Dumelo’s stunning bride, Gifty Mawunya Nkornu looked elegant in a flawless kente dress by one of Ghana’s talented designers, Pistis.

Gifty bridal look was ethereal and very classy too which got people taking on social media. After graduating from bachelorhood to the newest celebrity groom in town, John Dumelo has shared a lovely photo of himself kissing of the back of his wife hand telling the world that he spent millions on his wedding including their wedding bands.

According to reports, the livestock farmer, John spent GHC 10,000-15,000 on his wife’s huge rock. The ring is absurdly beautiful, large and therefore pricey, nothing like we seen before.

Congratulations to the lovely celebrity couple.

