news

Ivie Okujaye and her husband, Ezie Egbom who makes her feel like the dopest girl in the world have been married for three years - and she's super excited about it.

Toasting to the marriage that began in 2015 ago and the well-scripted love story that preceded it, the actress takes to Instagram and writes the following words as caption to a collage of memorable images captured in her marriage;

"14 years of Friendship & two beautiful babies later, I'm still crushing over you because you make me feel like I'm the dopest girl in the world. Happy 3rd year anniversary, dude!!!!!!!"

The actress had welcomed her second baby only over a month ago.

On March 9 she announced her daughter's birth on Instagram with a collage of herself rocking a baby bump and another picture showing the newly-delivered bundle of joy.

ALSO READ: Florence, Iyke Okechuckwu celebrate 5th wedding anniversary

"And suddenly, it was nine full months. Pregnancy is beautiful and magical but kai, it is NINE MONTHS!! Some days were energetically amazing, other days were filled with feeling sick, swollen feet, puffy lips, body changes, hurting ribs, back aches, sleepless nights, nerve pains and so much more.



But with every emotional and physical struggle, I got closer & closer to meeting my baby... That little person that is and will always be a part of me, my flesh and blood, my heartbeat, my new meaning of life... Thank you Lord, for our perfect little BabyGirl... Ivie is a mummy of Two?!!" reads the caption of the image.

Ivie and Ezie tied the knot on April 18 2015. Congratulations to the actress and her husband from Pulse Weddings.