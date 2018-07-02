Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships?

news

Dear Bukky,

How do I go about far distance relationship? And is long distance a barrier?

Dear reader,

To go about a long distance relationship, these Pulse articles here , here , and here will be most helpful.

And you can make the best of a long distance relationship if you and your partner truly understand the amount of willingness and continuous commitment it requires to stay in a relationship with someone and not be moved.

Long distance is not a barrier to having healthy relationships.

A long distance relationship will test your resolve in so many ways and might require extra than what normal relationships will ask of you but if you understand from the beginning what you want and you prepare your mind for it, you should have no problems.

How best do I break up with someone I've become so attached to

I’m currently in a fix. I've been in a relationship with this guy who fell neck deep in love with me at the start.

Despite our distance, I always made out time to visit him. At the onset he acted like he couldn't do without me, but at the moment he has become so, so cold towards me. He no longer does those things that made me love him and each time I try to talk about it, he would say I should leave things the way they are.

He never calls me except I do and even when I do, he doesn't sound like the real him. I don't intend continuing with the relationship anymore but I have become too attached to him that I don't know how to go about it. Please help me.

Dear reader,

This Pulse article here explains in detail the reason why people become bored in relationships and it’d help to check that out and see if you can find answers to salvage your relationship with.

However, if you are still absolutely fed up with the relationship but don’t know the best way to break out of it, here are few helpful tips on how to do so in a mature way.

You are already mentally done with the relationship and that’s a good thing. The next thing would be to have a conversation about it. Be firm not rude.

Take your stand and swat away any other half-hearted attempts he makes to suck you back in. You can also learn a lot from this article here.

Wishing you all the best in that relationship.

