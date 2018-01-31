news

Dear Bukky,

Please there’s this girl I love so much and I’m always thinking about her.

I eventually told her my feelings and she says she’s in a relationship with someone else at the moment.

But here’s the thing; I love her so, so much and I can’t get her thoughts out of my head. I need her seriously.

Please advise me, what should I do?

Hi, Reader,

There isn't another option here than to get your eyes and mind off her and move on to someone else.

If she is in a relationship, you need to respect that and not seek ways to break or disrupt what she has going. It's selfish to say the very least.

Please just accept this and let her be.

Who knows, something might happen to make her single again and then your chance could come.

Whatever happens though, please don't be the one that ends another person's happiness to initiate yours.

