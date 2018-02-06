Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

My girlfriend acts like I am just like a brother to her.

Relationship Talk With Bukky I think I'm not my girlfriend's boyfriend

With all the love I have been showing her, she still tells me that she only likes me not love.

  • Published:
Straight faced guy. play

Straight faced guy.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

Good morning, I need you to help me in my relationship.

I met my girlfriend some months back and with all the love I have been showing her, she still tells me that she only likes me not love.

I’m just fed up with it. Please help me out.
____________
Dear reader,

Did you expressly ask her out to be yours, or has things just evolved to a stage where you just assume you are dating her?

I mean, there is a strong possibility that you are dating her and she is not dating you. If there was no worded agreement between you both, that could be the explanation for what is happening.

If she is your girlfriend in the real sense of it, she’ll love you and I don’t think she’d need to be asked before she says that.

ALSO READ: My girlfriend wants to dump me & marry my friend

To know if she’s really your girlfriend and to be sure you have not been in an illusory relationship all along, ask her what she thinks of you. Be plain in asking her the question: “what am I to you?”

Let her answers guide you into making your next decision, whether to stay or move on with your life.
____________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Aliko Dangote Billionaire's daughter set to wed ex-police IG's pilot...bullet
2 Sex & Relationships Here's how to (almost) have real sex without...bullet
3 For Men 5 strangest things women find attractive in youbullet

Related Articles

Love, Sex & Pleasure 10 things your girl needs you to know before going down on her
Nigerian Weddings I attended a Yoruba ceremony alone; it was a bad move
Valentine's Day 5 best ways to enjoy February 14 if you're single
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend is emotionally distant
Mass Wedding Cleric sponsors 53 couples in Nasarawa State
Aliko Dangote Billionaire's daughter set to wed ex-police IG's pilot son, Jamil
Charly Boy Media personality gives daughter out in marriage
Funky Mallam Actor marries for the 2nd time in 3 years
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend wants to dump me & marry my friend
For Women 5 things every guy wants to hear during sex

Relationships & Weddings

Ebuka and wife, Cynthia celebrates their 2nd wedding anniversary
Ebuka See hilarious message media personality sends wife on their 2nd anniversary
I attended a Yoruba ceremony alone; it was a bad move
Nigerian Weddings I attended a Yoruba ceremony alone; it was a bad move
Love, Sex & Pleasure 10 things your girl needs you to know before going down on her
How single people ball & have fun on Valentine's day
Valentine's Day 5 best ways to enjoy February 14 if you're single