Good evening I'm sending this from Ogun.

I met this guy some months ago. He stays in Abuja which is far from Ogun. We chat on Facebook and of course, call each other.

He says he loves me but can't date me due to the distance and I also love him too.

I want a serious relationship with him but do not know what to do. Please advise me.

Dear reader,

I believe that the ability to make something happen is dependent on one's willingness.

If you want to be with him and he really loves you, I think you can both make it work, regardless of distance.

You must know, however that long-distance relationships are different and usually require a lot more effort than may be required in other relationships where partners see each other more regularly.

If you both feel confident of putting in effort, making the sacrifices and defying the odds, you could be unto something magical.

I won't say never if I were you. Love's worth the fight, and it often conquers all.

