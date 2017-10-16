Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Relationship Talk :  I really want him but distance stands between us

Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between us

I love him so much but it seems distance will never allow me experience how it feels to be his.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
I love him but this distance won't let us be great. play

I love him but this distance  won't let us be great.

(Shutterstock)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Good evening I'm sending this from Ogun.

I met this guy some months ago. He stays in Abuja which is far from Ogun. We chat on Facebook and of course, call each other.

He says he loves me but can't date me due to the distance and I also love him too.

I want a serious relationship with him but do not know what to do. Please advise me.
_________________

Dear reader,

I believe that the ability to make something happen is dependent on one's willingness.

If you want to be with him and he really loves you, I think you can both make it work, regardless of distance.

ALSO READ: How to make your long-distance relationship work like magic

You must know, however that long-distance relationships are different and usually require a lot more effort than may be required in other relationships where partners see each other more regularly.

If you both feel confident of putting in effort, making the sacrifices and defying the odds, you could be unto something magical.

ALSO READ: 5 problems couples face & how to overcome them

I won't say never if I were you. Love's worth the fight, and it often conquers all.
__________________

Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail,  include your location and detail your issues to relationships@pulse.ng.

I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
2 For The Ladies How to improve your sexual confidencebullet
3 #TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!bullet

Related Articles

LovRelationship Tips What to do when your partner's parents don't like you
McShayn's Love Thread Why the family head is under threat in modern marriages
Opinion Sex toys in marriages, for better or worse?
Relationship Wednesday Having a baby to save a relationship: How wise?
Love Thursday Tiwa Savage is right, men remain heads in Nigerian marriages
For Guys How to understand your girl's hints for sex
For The Ladies How to improve your sexual confidence
Relationship Talk Should I ask for a relationship now or should I still chill?
Opinion Poll Should sex toys be permitted in relationships?
Relationships All you need to know before dating a lady who's been single for a long time

Relationships & Weddings

DJ Caise and Xenora Duke introduction ceremony
DJ Caise Disk Jockey, Xenora Duke hold introduction ceremony [Photos]
The struggle of not being liked by your partner's parents.
LovRelationship Tips What to do when your partner's parents don't like you
Wedding turn down for what?
Pick A Side Big Nigerian wedding party or a destination wedding?
How do I get her to see me as the good guy that I am.
Relationship Talk She's a victim of sexual assault, how do I win her over?