Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife

Relationship Talk With Bukky I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife

Although I have a wife and I love her so much, I am seriously considering taking my side chick of seven years as a second wife.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 convenient truths about a friends-with-benefits relationship play I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife. (Madamenoire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dear Bukky,

I’m planning to get a second wife.

I have been in relationship with this (other) lady for seven years now. I love them both. Please advise me.
_______________

Dear reader,

Don’t do it. Actually, that you have been dating someone else for that long is bad enough as it is; making it ‘formal’ only worsens it and that’s not good for you in any way.

If you have a problem with your wife as you said in the mail, you really just need to end the relationship with that other woman and concentrate and righting the seven-year-long wrongs you have committed against your wife.

Whatever it is that your marriage lacks which pushed you into the other woman’s arms can be discussed with your wife. I mean, you love her so much and that is the basis on which your repentance needs to be placed.

There’s no way it makes sense for you to take a second wife.  Please don’t do it.
_______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Bukky Sanni

Bukky Sanni is an Associate Content at Pulse. A writer, an ardent reader and a relationship expert, Sanni loves music and chocolates!
(Peathegee)

Top 3

1 Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend's wife has been disturbing me;...bullet
2 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marrybullet
3 About To Wed 5 medical examinations every couple needs before marriagebullet

Related Articles

Love Problems All the struggles of getting into a celibate relationship after leaving a sexual one
For Guys 3 weird reasons why your crush friend-zoned you
For Men How to be an amazing partner to your pregnant bae
Relationship Talk With Bukky My boyfriend's wife has been disturbing me; what do I do?
Relationship Talk How to know you are ready to date again after a breakup
Relationships This is why sex makes people act irrationally
Love & Dating This is the advice you need after an abusive relationship
Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to marry
Love Thursday 5 petty things that can break relationships
Relationship Talk With Bukky I like him so much but he wants my nudes; what do I do?

Relationships & Weddings

Friendzoned
For Guys 3 weird reasons why your crush friend-zoned you
My girlfriend is always angry and sees no good in me
Love Problems All the struggles of getting into a celibate relationship after leaving a sexual one
For Men How to be an amazing partner to your pregnant bae
My husband texts other women; does he still love me at all?
Relationship Talk How to know you are ready to date again after a breakup