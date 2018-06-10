I love my wife so much but I want a 2nd wife

news

Dear Bukky,

I’m planning to get a second wife.

I have been in relationship with this (other) lady for seven years now. I love them both. Please advise me.

_______________

Dear reader,

Don’t do it. Actually, that you have been dating someone else for that long is bad enough as it is; making it ‘formal’ only worsens it and that’s not good for you in any way.

If you have a problem with your wife as you said in the mail, you really just need to end the relationship with that other woman and concentrate and righting the seven-year-long wrongs you have committed against your wife.

Whatever it is that your marriage lacks which pushed you into the other woman’s arms can be discussed with your wife. I mean, you love her so much and that is the basis on which your repentance needs to be placed.

There’s no way it makes sense for you to take a second wife. Please don’t do it.

_______________

