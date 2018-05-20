Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I met someone I love more than my spouse; I'm confused

Relationship Talk With Bukky I met someone I love more than my spouse; what should I do?

Does this mean I have to leave my partner? What's the right thing to do, please?

  Published:
Confused young man. play I have a spouse but I just met my soulmate; what next? (Vanity Fair)
Dear Bukky,

Is it possible to have your spouse and still meet your soulmate later?

What is a better way to handle such a situation when it comes?
_____________

Dear reader,

This is not new, I have to admit. It’s truly possible to become attracted to someone else even though you already have a partner.

I think you need to read this in-depth article to get more on that.

As you’ll find in that article, there is only one logical step to take, given that you are really committed to the relationship.

I think it all depends on how much you have put in to the relationship with your spouse and how much you still want that relationship to continue.

Being with a spouse does not grant you immunity to feelings and attraction to someone else. Ask around, all the people in committed relationships know someone that is prettier, hotter, and seemingly more suitable for a relationship than their partners.

But the thing about relationships is that you don’t act on these feelings. Moments when you feel like acting or pursuing that romantic interest, try to look for newer ways to consolidate your relationship with your existing spouse.

The grass is not always greener on the other side. Even ‘soulmates’ have been known to split up.

Just click that link above and read more about this.
________________
(Peathegee)

