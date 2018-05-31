Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I dedicated all to him but he broke up with me for no reason

Bukky's Relationship Talk

Right now I’m just so angry with myself because for this guy’s sake, I don't really have a life.

I dedicated all to him; he breaks up with me for no reason
Dear Bukky,

I was supposed to move in with my fiancée three weeks ago in another state, he postponed it to ending of this month saying he wanted to travel with his boss. He never travelled.

Three days ago he called and just picked a quarrel over something that doesn't really matter. He has not called or returned my calls or text since then. It’s clear he never wanted me to come.

Right now I’m just so angry with myself because for this guy’s sake, I don't really have a life, no friends, I have turned down so many opportunities.

I don't go out to have fun just as every other young girl does... I just don't know what to do anymore because am so heart broken right now
________

Dear reader,

I think above everything else, you need to get yourself a life.

Whether or not this relationship eventually works and brings you happiness, you need to realize that  being in a relationship should never take away your individuality. And that you should never be too involved with someone to the point of losing your identity.

Now to your boyfriend, I think you can only apologise and seek to get back with him for so long. If he’s not willing to continue, you will need to move on with your life, no matter how that hurts.

And this will be helped especially by taking charge of your life as I earlier said. Get out there and live your best life. Be involved in the things that inspire and excite you. It’s the best way to live whether or not you are in a romantic relationship.
_________

She keeps turning me down, what else should I do?

Dear Bukky,

I’m just kind of confused. I’m a 400L student of UNIBEN. Earlier this year, I met this girl who just got admitted into the school.

So she is in year 1 currently. We've been going along well as friends for some time now not until I told her how I feel about her.

She has been resisting and say no. Her reasons at first were because of level difference and that am almost out of the system which I countered. Again she brought the issue of being 18 years.

She doesn't look 18.

And now it’s just no, no, no, no. I mean. I have said all that I must say to convince her that I’m serious about a true relationship with her but to no avail.

What could actually be her reasons or is there something that i must say or do to her?

__________

Dear reader,

Here’s what I think you should know. Getting a woman is not a thing that can determined with mathematical precision. That you did A & B does not guarantee that the answer will be C.

So you could have done all the nice things imaginable and still not get the girl. So if she’s adamant about not dating you, and looking for all reasons not to, then I think it is time to let her be.

Move on to someone else. This babe does not like you.

It could be as a result of things you do or do not do – general hygiene, attitude and behaviours etc, or just something about not being attracted to you for reasons best known to her. Whatever the case is. I think if she is saying no to you, you need to respect that and let her be.
__________________
