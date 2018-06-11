Pulse.ng logo
You may kiss the bride: Brief history of the wedding practice

Nuptials How "you may kiss the bride" became a wedding custom

It's a popular custom for couples to kiss immediately after tying the knot. But how did this custom begin?

  • Published:
play How you may kiss the bride became a wedding custom. (Davinee)
Whether it’s a civil wedding ceremony or one held in Church, the groom and the bride will likely be asked to kiss after the exchange of their marital vows.

It is a practice you’ll see at so many weddings, alright, but where did it begin from, and why was it necessary to begin it in the first instance.

You may kiss the bride: A brief history

It is claimed by several accounts that back in the day during the reign of the Roman empire, [753 BC to 27 BC and then from 64 AD to 1453 AD.], it is believed that the bride and the groom would not have kissed each other until the time of their wedding.

You may kiss the bride play The first kiss tradition is traced by many accounts to ancient Rome. (Pinterest)


The kiss after the exchange of vows is seen traditionally as their first kiss ever.

Another reason why kissing after the vows became a thing was because marriages were seen as contracts and in Roman times kissing was a legal bond that sealed all contracts.

So, the couple would kiss as a seal to the marriage contract they concluded.

A kiss of peace

Another account traces it back to the holy kiss given by ancient priests who conduct wedding ceremonies.

Back then, it was customary for the priest to give a holy ‘kiss of peace’ to the groom, who in return kisses the bride.

Eventually, "you may now kiss the bride," became a common phrase heard at weddings as a result of this.

play There are also biblical influences to the practice. (PlusGH)

 

A religious influence

Some Christians, according to Wikipedia, believe that that first post-wedding kiss symbolizes the exchange of souls between the bride and the groom, fulfilling the part of the bible that says “…the two shall become one flesh.” [Genesis 2:24]

However, though many wedding ceremonies would include this action in the wedding program, the kiss is not traditionally a part of the religious ceremony and your wedding remains valid whether or not you and your boo kiss at the altar.

