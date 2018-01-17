Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How to propose to your boyfriend & get a yes!

For the wonder women who want to propose their boyfriends, here are five tips that will help you succeed.

Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at Ikeja City Mall play

Women, how to propose to your boyfriend & get a yes!

Have you ever considered proposing to your boyfriend?

Sure, when people hear of marriage proposals they automatically think of boyfriends elaborately proposing to their girlfriends in the most romantic ways imaginable.

But there are women who go against the grid to pop the question instead of waiting for the guy to do it. It’s a world of equality, isn’t it?

If you are one of those confident, bold women who see nothing wrong in bending the knee to propose to a man, here are 5 tips that will help you do it successfully.

How to know your girl is ready for you to put a ring on it. play Be sure you are absolutely ready before going to propose to your MCM (Essence)

 

1. Be sure you are ready

The idea of bucking a trend by proposing to a guy might look and feel fantastic to you, but are you sure you are ready to actually do it?

2. Is he ready?

So you are ready to settle down and have a family and enjoy the totality of spousal privileges, but is he?

Not only should you be sure that you want to ask the question, try to be fairly certain, at least, that your boyfriend wants to be with you. And that he is ready for that level of commitment.

ALSO READ: How sure should you be before proposing in public?

3. Do it how he’ll like it

So this is something you need to know: the proposal is his, not yours.

When you are proposing to someone, it has to be in a way they like, not the way you like.

play If he like the proposal in private, make sure it is done in private. (Shutterstock)

 

If your boyfriend likes an intimate type of proposal, don’t propose at the mall or at a concert or a packed cinema room.

To know how he likes it, you should have done a subtle, low key questioning prior to the day. And it has to be in a dismissive, unsuspecting manner so he won’t suspect a thing.

The surprise is half the success of the proposal. The other half is, of course, actually getting him to say yes.

4. Hope for the best…

But don’t rule out the possible occurrence of the worst.

He could say yes, and he could also say no. That could be the end of your relationship, or the beginning of a sweeter chapter.

To actually propose to your man and get a yes, you can’t but not hope for the best.

Man rejects girlfriend's proposal at ICM play You need to have your support group know abut the proposal, even if it's one person you'll telling. (Instagram / Pulse Nigeria)

 

5. Have a support system

Never propose to your boyfriend without having a support system close by. Never!

Even if you're proposing in a private, intimate scene, try to have someone on standby. You might have to instruct the person to stay by his or her phone, do it. Just make sure they're dependable enough to come through if you need them.

