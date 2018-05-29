Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How to know you're moving too fast with a new guy

How to know you're moving too fast with a new guy

Don't get too carried away with the exciting early days of meeting a new guy.

  Published: 2018-05-29
Don't get too carried away with the exciting early days.

Don't get too carried away with th exciting early days.

(Ikenga Chronicles)
When you meet that wonderful new guy, there is a tendency to eagerly and speedily go through with it.

That over-excitement is forgivable, really, as it happens to even the best of us.

But at some point you need to draw the line and exercise caution instead of just going with the strong, dangerous tide.

So where do you draw the line? The three tips below explain how to know that a guy you just met is moving too fast.

Before you go in too deep, you need to build a foundation of friendship.

1. Are you even friends yet?

It is often said that the best relationships begin with friendship. So before you ride too far on those whirlwind emotions, you need to slow down and ask yourself if you are even friends with this person yet.

When that rush of excitement peters out, and really, it will at some point, what will you have left?

If you haven’t built a great level of friendship yet, you need to stall, take a step back and build a sturdy foundation of friendship before taking it to the next level.

To ensure a happy long-term happiness, questions and detailed answers need to be a bedrock of your relationship.

5 early mistakes to avoid in a relationship

2. Do you trust him yet?

Trust does not come as a result of great sex or few interesting dates and great midnight conversations.

You need time to build trust so give yourself time. You need enough time to judge a guy’s character and trustworthiness.

Don’t get too carried away and neglect to pay attention to this.

If you are feeling some type of way about the whole thing, take a step back and reevaluate instead of dismissing the feeling.

3. Your guts

If something about the whole affair feels off and you feel some sense of discomfort about the whole thing, you might want to take a chill pill and move a bit slower.

If you ever find yourself in any of these three situations, it does not mean that the guy is a bad guy, or that nothing good can come out of the relationship, you only need to move at a more reasonable pace.

You know when you drive a car at a speed too fast, you’ll likely not see a dangerous ditch before it’s too late.

The same can be said of your relationship. Intentionally reining in the momentum of the relationship could be the difference between avoiding a major heartbreak and getting broken beyond repair.

