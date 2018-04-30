How to know when you've found your soulmate

news

Spiritually speaking, it is said that even before you were born, the name of your spiritual half has been determined. Each soul has a perfect match, your soulmate. Although most people think of a soulmate as a perfect harmonious union of bliss , your true spiritual soulmate is the person who is intended to help you “complete yourself.” Here's how to known when you've found your soulmate.

1. You Just Know

As crazy as it may sound to those who haven’t experienced it, the one thing that soulmates always say is that when they found “the one”, they just knew. Call it intuition, but when soulmates find each other they know that they have met their other half.

There is often a sense of calm and certainty about their relationship from the very beginning. Even before they say it out loud, soulmates know that this relationship is going to go the distance.

2. You’re Both Ready

And if you are not ready, better get ready. Once soulmates know that they have met “the one” there isn’t any pussyfooting around. Even if they find each other at a time that isn’t convenient or when one or both of them wasn’t really looking, once soulmates have found their other half, they figure out how to move forward with their relationship, no matter the obstacle.

For many, one of the most surefire soulmate signs is a couple’s desire to commit to each other early and their steadfast ability to follow through on that commitment.

When soulmates decide to be together, there is nothing that can stand in their way.

3. You’re Best Friends

One of the best things about meeting your soulmate is that you are also meeting your best friend. While any other friendships you may have before they meet will always be important to them, the connection between soul mates allows them to be the best friend that either of them has ever had.

Soulmates just understand each other.

They can understand each other on a very deep level, even if they’ve only know each other for a very short time.

4. You Understand Each Other’s Emotional Language

Everyone deals with emotions - from love to anger to sadness to joy - in very different ways. For instance, some people might express their love for a partner by giving them a back rub, while other people might express love by doing the dishes. The same is true of anger -- some people withdraw in the face of conflict, while other people want to talk things out immediately.

Soulmates might not deal with their emotions in the same way, but they understand their differences and learn to meet their partner in the middle. Many couples will find that when they fight it devolves into a situation where both partners feel angry and misunderstood, but soulmates develop an emotional shorthand that allows both partners to be heard and get what they need.

5. You’re Comfortable Being Your Most Authentic Selves Together

Many soulmates will say that the earliest soulmate signs they noticed in their relationship was how comfortable they felt around each other.

Even in the emotional whirlwind of falling in love, soulmates will find that they’ve never felt more secure in opening up to someone and showing their true self.

For true soulmates, the deepest levels of emotional intimacy come more easily than either partner may have believed possible and this connection draws them to each other from the very beginning.

6. The Sex is Amazing

Because they have such a deep connection, sex between soulmates is destined to be unlike anything that either of them has ever experienced.

Soulmates’ profound love for each other combined with their ability to be honest and vulnerable with each other creates a level of sexual chemistry that is off the charts.

While lots of couples have great and fulfilling sex lives, the intensity between soulmates takes it to another level entirely.

7. You support and nurture each other

Soul mates celebrate each other's successes and help each other when the going gets tough. Soulmates are always rooting for each other and are proud to support their partner in everything they do.

Soul mates can help support you to great heights of personal and professional success.