Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

How to know if a guy is in love or just being friendly with you

Relationship Wednesday How to know if he's in love or just being friendly with you

  • Published:

Is he just being nice as a friend, or is he like, actually into you? Here five tips that answer this question.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Guys have always been advised to make friends with ladies first before trying to get into relationships with them.

And somehow babes now seem to prefer male friends to female ones.

This is actually admirable because it would, in a perfect world, create the ideal platform for romantic relationships to easily morph and blossom.

But because life is often anything but perfect, things could easily get muddled up and confusing in that boy-girl friendship.

A lot of 'romantic' things the guy does - dates, gifts, calls, being there for each other etc - might actually get misinterpreted as acts of friendship when in fact they are done with absolutely different intentions.

So how do you know that that guy is just being nice as a friend, or if he's actually now into you?

Is he flirting or just being a friend? play The things he does could reveal his intentions. (360Nobs)

1. He's thinking about you

And how would you know he's thinking about you?

If his texts and calls are constant, always timely, really regular and sustained over a long period, he could be coming on to you.

He's going to be saying it few times too, but his actions would say them better.

In the landscape of modern relationships, this is one of the areas where you can quickly detect if a guy's attention has shifted from being your friend to something else.

A man's mind goes always to where his interest lies.

ALSO READ: 10 craziest things young Nigerians have done for love

2. Those gifts

They speak volumes too. If he's always coming with gifts - grand or little - he could be seeing you as more than a friend.

In case you are scared of getting ahead of yourself or misinterpreting his actions, watch out for how he treats his other female friends.

Yeah, you're getting the far better treatment from them, aren't you?

There's your clue.

Drunk in love. play Also, how is the communication? (Good Therapy)

3. Communication

Is he telling you things about himself that others don't know?

If he is feeding you those little secrets and trying to include you in the most intimate things that other friends are not getting to know or hear about, it shows that he's prioritising you.

That guy's heart might is turning to you.

4. Consistently caring

If he's caring and consistent about it, it's another sign.

He wants to know what's up with you. He actually encourages you to open up to him and reminds you that he's always there for you.

How to be affectionate with a partner who loves physical touches play It is ok to catch feelings from the things a guy constantly does. Refusing to address those feelings is where the problem lies. (Answers Africa)

5. You're not overreacting

It is not wrong to get these signals and read meanings into them, especially if you are single and starting to catch mushy feelings from the things the guy does to you.

Once those feelings are getting stronger because of the special way he treats you, you need to address it. Never get too shy to speak about things like this.

It might be uncomfortable but in the end, you'll be better for it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Relationship Tips 5 signs you are in a lonely relationshipbullet
2 Relationship Goals 5 simple things you two can do to grow your...bullet
3 About To Wed 10 of the most hilarious pre-wedding photos we have seenbullet

Related Articles

Relationship Talk With Bukky How do I make my relationship fun without sex?
McShayn's Love Thread Your wife, kids & marriage do not need a paternity test
Relationship Talk My relationship of 7 years drains me but I'm too scared to quit
For Men What happens when you marry an infertile woman?
For Women How to know you're moving too fast with a new guy
Relationship Talk I'm 27 & I've never been in love; I feel lonely & unloved
Grey Room NG Is it wrong to ask your partner for a paternity test? [Video]
Relationship Talk How do I seek bae's attention without appearing too needy?
For Women What if your partner can't make babies?
Be Warned 5 awkward problems you get for sleeping with a close friend

Relationships & Weddings

Boyfriend issues
Relationship Tips Here are 3 situations that'll show your boo's real identity
This Igbo bride, English groom are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos
Pulse Weddings This Igbo bride, English groom are such eye-candies in their traditional ceremony photos
Sadness
Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend doesn't want anything to do with my pregnancy
5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship
Relationship Tips 5 reasons why sex is important in your relationship