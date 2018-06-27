Is he just being nice as a friend, or is he like, actually into you? Here five tips that answer this question.

Guys have always been advised to make friends with ladies first before trying to get into relationships with them.

And somehow babes now seem to prefer male friends to female ones.

This is actually admirable because it would, in a perfect world, create the ideal platform for romantic relationships to easily morph and blossom.

But because life is often anything but perfect, things could easily get muddled up and confusing in that boy-girl friendship.

A lot of 'romantic' things the guy does - dates, gifts, calls, being there for each other etc - might actually get misinterpreted as acts of friendship when in fact they are done with absolutely different intentions.

So how do you know that that guy is just being nice as a friend, or if he's actually now into you?

1. He's thinking about you

And how would you know he's thinking about you?

If his texts and calls are constant, always timely, really regular and sustained over a long period, he could be coming on to you.

He's going to be saying it few times too, but his actions would say them better.

In the landscape of modern relationships, this is one of the areas where you can quickly detect if a guy's attention has shifted from being your friend to something else.

A man's mind goes always to where his interest lies.

2. Those gifts

They speak volumes too. If he's always coming with gifts - grand or little - he could be seeing you as more than a friend.

In case you are scared of getting ahead of yourself or misinterpreting his actions, watch out for how he treats his other female friends.

Yeah, you're getting the far better treatment from them, aren't you?

There's your clue.

3. Communication

Is he telling you things about himself that others don't know?

If he is feeding you those little secrets and trying to include you in the most intimate things that other friends are not getting to know or hear about, it shows that he's prioritising you.

That guy's heart might is turning to you.

4. Consistently caring

If he's caring and consistent about it, it's another sign.

He wants to know what's up with you. He actually encourages you to open up to him and reminds you that he's always there for you.

5. You're not overreacting

It is not wrong to get these signals and read meanings into them, especially if you are single and starting to catch mushy feelings from the things the guy does to you.

Once those feelings are getting stronger because of the special way he treats you, you need to address it. Never get too shy to speak about things like this.

It might be uncomfortable but in the end, you'll be better for it.