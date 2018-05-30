Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

I'm scared I'll lose her friendship if I ask her to be mine

Relationship Talk With Bukky I'm scared I'll lose her friendship if I ask her to be mine

I have been shy to stand up to express my feelings cause of the fear of our friendship not turning sour if she says NO.

My girlfriend is older and has a kid; I'm just so confused.
Dear Bukky,

I fell in love with my childhood friend and in seriousness I will say I have had feelings for her since we were young.

I have been shy in standing up to express my feelings cause of the fear of our friendship not turning sour if she says NO.

Please advise me.
Dear reader,

Here’s what I think you should do. First note her behavior towards you. Can you gauge her possible reception to your romantic advances? If it looks favourable, then why not go ahead and ask her?

I don’t think being friends with her for so long should deter you from shooting your shot. There aren’t many regrettable things in life than holding back from asking someone out when you really should have.

If the coast is clear and you chicken out of doing this, you may regret it for a long, long time.

Besides who says trying to be her boyfriend will ruin the friendship between you both? If you are mature about, you can still continue being civil and friendly with each other regardless of what happens.
I am falling for someone else, how do I control it?

I have already have a fiance and I met a lady in camp who stole my heart away from my fiance.
Dear reader,

I don’t think anyone stole your heart from anyone. I think you felt attracted to someone and acted on it,  something you could have stayed way from doing.

It’s a choice to go to NYSC camp and forget about the partner you were with before being called up to serve your father land. That choice could have been made or not, and you chose to make it.

I think all you need now is to stand by your choice and take responsibility for them.
