How do I get my married boyfriend to love me like he used to?

Relationship Talk With Bukky My married boyfriend no longer pays me attention like he used to

He has gone silent of late. What can I do to get him back to me? I love him.

How do I get my married boyfriend to love me like he used to?
Dear reader,

I have been in love with a married man of late.

He has gone silent though, and, when I ask him he still insists that he loves me what can I do? I love him._____________

Dear reader,

The entirety of this relationship is built on inappropriateness; and there couldn’t be any other advice than for you to let go.

He’s married, afterall, and has another family. I really can’t think of anything else to say than to ask you to let him go.

What can you do? Let that man fade away instead of trying to drag him back.

My girlfriend has lost trust in me, tries to avoid me

Dear Bukky,

I have this relationship built for over two years now. She is obviously in love with me. At the early stage of this relationship, she told me some issues concerning her,  and how she and her husband had to split for some things that are not her fault.

However, my friend was concerned about me and I then told him all about her and what she has been through already.

The problem now is that my friend went to discuss it with someone, who somehow related it to her. 

She is such a woman that keeps to herself and now she is so upset with me and feels betrayed. 

I’m so worried and bleeding and wouldn't know what to tell her 

Our once cherished relationship and memories are beginning to fade away. Before now, she’d call me more than 10 times in a day and could chat unendingly

As it stands now, she may not even call throughout a day and suddenly she has started fasting and prayer so that there wouldn't be time for sex.

I really want her back.  What should I do?

Dear reader,

I can only think of one way to regain lost trust and that is by consistently showing yourself trustworthy. You will have to show her that what happened is a one-off thing rather than the norm. I wouldn’t expect  her to come round instantly if I were you because trust once lost isn’t easily regained.

However, if you apologise and tell her how sorry you are enough times, she’ll get it. But that’s if you match your apology with a commitment to respect things shared with you in confidence.

I don’t think this has to be the end of the relationship. You just have to apply yourself and be patient for when she comes around.
