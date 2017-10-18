Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Relationship Talk :  He's taking too long to ask me out; what do I do?

How do I make him see that I am ready and make him want a relationship with me?

Dear Bukky,

I want an advice concerning a guy who I meet three months ago. I’m sure he loves me and I do, too.

We both live in the same place but our schools are quite distant from each other.

I school at Enugu. He schools in Lagos. I’m sure he wants a serious relationship with me.

How do I make him see that I am ready and make him want a relationship with me?
Hi reader,

I’ll say ask him. That’s as clear as declarations of intent come.

If you both like each other the way you say you do and you’ve decided to damn the distance and give romance a shot, then what’s stopping you from asking him?

Societal expectations? Fear of rejection? None of that will matter if that’s really what you both want.

This thing is as clear as daylight as far as I am concerned.

Just have the conversation with him. If he really wants you, there should be no problem there.
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail,  include your location and detail your issues to relationships@pulse.ng.

I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

