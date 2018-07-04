Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Here's why it is important to have relationship standards

Love & Romance Here's why it is important to have relationship standards

One of the important things to ask when you're about to begin a relationship is “what exactly do I need from a relationship?”

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to manage expectations in your relationship play Here's why it is important to have relationship standards (Ashley Batz/Bustle)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

If you have suffered relationship heartbreaks more than once, you may be asking yourself what you are doing wrong and that is absolutely understandable to try to get answers to that kind of situation.

If you are also at the stage where you are mentally screaming for a partner to come love you right and be a part of your life, too, it is important to take a step back and ask yourself questions before putting yourself out there in the dating game.

One of the important things to ask when you are at any of the stages mentioned above is “what exactly do I need from a relationship?” “what are my relationship needs?”

Questions like these show an intent, a logic to dating and are especially important for people who desire serious relationships.

Often times, people and endure the most toxic relationship behaviours because they never took time to understand what their needs are and never set personal and relational standards, let alone communicate those needs to the people they end up with.

ALSO READ: This is how often dating should be in relationships, marriages

While it is logical to expect some things from a partner without having to spell it out to them, it still behoves everyone to know what works best for them before involving someone else in their lives.

And this all boils down to knowing yourself, understanding where you’re headed and the phase you are at. This is why people speak of dating people that complement and complete you. Someone whose presence in your life won’t disrupt things, instead of speeding it up.

Yes, people will advise you to not set high, unreachable standards but as I once wrote here, you do not have to answer them. Your standards are your choice to make. You can set them as high as you want because there’s nothing stopping you from getting it and keeping it if you have built character and developed to the level you hope to play on.

Whatever you decide to do, though, don’t be the one who has no standards at all and keeps ending up with every tom dick and harry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Chris Oyakhilome Pastor's daughter announces October 2018 wedding datebullet
2 Ahmed Musa Football star, wife celebrate 1st wedding anniversarybullet
3 Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding...bullet

Related Articles

Love Tips This is how often dating should be in relationships, marriages
Dear Bukky How do I get away from my boyfriend's baby mama issues?
Chris Oyakhilome Pastor's daughter announces October 2018 wedding date
Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants me to marry him but he's 33 years older than me
Duncan Mighty Artiste, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary
Kanu Nwankwo Super Eagles legend, wife celebrate 14th wedding anniversary
Relationships Why it's important to keep going on dates while dating
Love Tips How to increase emotional intelligence for better relationships
Mohammed Indimi Billionaire’s daughter, Hauwa ties the knot in magnificent wedding! [Pictures]
Relationship Talk With Bukky Is long distance a barrier to having healthy relationships?

Relationships & Weddings

Unhealthy behaviours in relationships always leave people worried, stressed and unhappy.
Love & Dating 3 ways toxic relationships affect you
Love Tips This is how often dating should be in relationships, marriages
We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me.
Dear Bukky How do I get away from my boyfriend's baby mama issues?
Relationship Talk With Bukky He wants me to marry him but he's 33 years older than me