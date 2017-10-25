An earlier article published here suggests that there’d be catastrophic levels of parenting scam uncovered if every child got taken for paternity tests.

And that opinion is not baseless.

A recently published report from Lagos State Teaching Hospital claims that three of every 10 kids were not really fathered by the men they call Daddy.

Properly contextualised, this would mean that in a Nigerian population of 186 million (2016), 5.58million have paternity issues. And from a Lagos sample, 6.3million out of 21million people do not know who their real fathers are.

The staggering numbers make it very likely that you know someone - maybe a close friend, relative, distant cousin, church member or girlfriend - whose daddy isn't the one they have built emotional connections with.



Heck, by all indications, it could even be you, or me, the writer of this piece! [May my parents never read this. Amen.]

On the back of this, it won't be surprising if marriages begin to get clouded with doubts, and if the trust of men in relationships get shaky.

Stats as the ones above, and heartbreaking stories like the one of this 60-something-year-old man make paternity tests look like the sanest, most logical thing to do for any man who already has kids or intends to someday have few of his own.

But then, these things are not always black and white; and as satisfying and clarifying as the idea of a paternity test sounds, it is something that you should not entertain on a whim if you still value your relationship with your partner.

Just because these stats look damning does not mean you have to go ascertain anything.

This is a classic example of some truths are better left unknown, some secrets are better left unseen and some words better left unheard. What you don't know won't kill you. Too much information will hurt you.



A paternity test will give you one truth, maybe two, and create inevitable problems in your relationship/marriage, no doubt.

Most times, this does not have happy endings. When you find out the kids are not yours, you're plunged into multi-pronged misery.

The betrayal of having been lied to, the fact that your partner likely cheated on you, alongside the knowledge that your life might take a totally new turn from that moment is not something you want to just expose yourself to without reason, just as you should not be snooping around your partner's inbox messaging apps.

Except there is a very strong, clear evidence that you have something to worry about, you actually have nothing to worry about.

Think about it for a moment, how do you even ask your wife for consent to putting her kids, your kids' paternity to test? It's literally accusing her of cheating without reason, and without proof. It just makes no sense.

You could secretly go ahead with the test. Obviously this speaks volumes of a distrust and hidden suspicion between you and your partner. It clearly does not bode well for the marriage because it's going to spill over into something ugly at some point.



There's also the possibility that your partner will find out one way or another about the secret test. How do you explain the distrust, especially if the test shows that the kids were yours all along?

Away from that; let's face what happens when the test actually reveals the hidden, dirty secrets you hoped to find.

You'll get the truth, but likely lose your family. The relationship with your partner will never be the same again even if you find it somewhere in your heart to unthinkably forgive her.

What happens to the kids with whom you already built strong emotional bonds, and around whom your life has become structured?



Do you continue to father them or throw them out alongside their mother, your lying partner?

There are so many questions, and countless possibilities, all of which you need not unlock just because of few terrible reports centred around dubious women and the spurious father-children relationships they orchestrated.

There's never an absolute win in this kind of situation and I feel it's not something partners should even be thinking about at all.

Like I wrote above, though, this paternity thing is specked with a lot gray of areas.

So while I generally stand against paternity tests in relationships and marriages, I can't deny that there might be times when a husband might have no option but to actively go in search of certainty as regards the paternity of wife's kids.



An obvious example is when a wife is actually caught cheating and everything she's ever done in the relationship/marriage is jeopardised or called into question.

Whatever happens though, one thing remains certain - marriages hardly survive this paternity debacle.

If there’s any test you can’t afford to put that valued relationship through, this is it.