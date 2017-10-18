Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, his long-term sweetheart are [finally] married!

The couple lit up the wedding venue in Miami with a ceremony that will go down as one of the littest Hollywood ever saw.

The 37-year-old rapper [real name Radric Delantic Davis] and the curvy model went all out as they tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami yesterday, October 17, 2017.

According to People, the couple spared no expense, splashing out a mouth-watering $1.7 million on the lavish ceremony.

Prior to her big day, the bride admitted that she wanted it to be a ‘royal wedding’ and must have felt that dream come true when she walked towards her beau on an elevated aisle.

Angelic in her stunning Charbel Zoe dress and dazzling headpiece, Keisha shares a picture a gorgeous photo of herself shortly after the ceremony.

Mrs Davis #1017 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on Oct 17, 2017 at 5:57pm PDT



“Mrs. Davis #1017,” she simply captions the photo.

Family and friends who came to witness the couple exchange vows include Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko among others.



The 37-year-old rapper and his 32-year-old bride began dating in 2010 and he proposed during an Atlanta Hawks game in November 2016.