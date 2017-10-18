Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Gucci Mane :  Rapper & bride shine bright in lavish wedding

Gucci Mane Rapper & bride shine bright in lavish wedding

With an elevated aisle, a divine dress and an estimated $1.7million ceremony, Gucci Mane's extravagant wedding is everything and more!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Gucci and Keysha shine bright like a diamond on their big, happy day. play

Gucci and Keysha shine bright like a diamond on their big, happy day.

(BET)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir, his long-term sweetheart are [finally] married!

The couple lit up the wedding venue in Miami with a ceremony that will go down as one of the littest Hollywood ever saw.

The 37-year-old rapper [real name Radric Delantic Davis] and the curvy model went all out as they tied the knot at the Four Seasons in Miami yesterday, October 17, 2017.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are married. play

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are married.

(Instagram/ Keyshia Ka’oir)

 

According to People, the couple spared no expense, splashing out a mouth-watering $1.7 million on the lavish ceremony.

Prior to her big day, the bride admitted that she wanted it to be a ‘royal wedding’ and must have felt that dream come true when she walked towards her beau on an elevated aisle.

ALSO READ: Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!

Angelic in her stunning Charbel Zoe dress and dazzling headpiece, Keisha shares a picture a gorgeous photo of herself shortly after the ceremony.

Mrs Davis #1017

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir Davis (@keyshiakaoir) on


“Mrs. Davis #1017,” she simply captions the photo.

Family and friends who came to witness the couple exchange vows include Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Karrueche Tran, Lil Yachty, 2 Chainz, Rick Ross, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko among others.


The 37-year-old rapper and his 32-year-old bride began dating in 2010 and he proposed during an Atlanta Hawks game in November 2016.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 Yomi Casual 5 major highlights of stylist's super-fun weddingbullet
2 Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's weddingbullet
3 Relationship Talk I really want him but distance stands between usbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Weddings Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures
Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
Relationship Talk He's taking too long to ask me out; what do I do?
Sophie Turner Let's talk about GOT actress' adorable engagement ring
Van Vicker Ghanaian movie star celebrates 14th wedding anniversary with old photos
Blossom Chukwujekwu Actor, wife celebrate first wedding anniversary
Pulse List 5 trendiest weddings of 2017 so far
Yomi Casual Yoruba demons dance 'One Corner' at stylist's wedding
Sophie Turner "Game of Thrones" star actress is engaged!
#TheCasuals17 Yomi Casual's trendy wedding lights up Lagos!

Relationships & Weddings

3 reasons why couples need sex counselling before saying 'I do'
Relationships Tips 3 great reasons why you need sex counselling with your boo
Itse & Omoh show tender loving & cheerful playfulness in pre-wedding pictures.
Pulse Weddings Itse & Omoh show tender loving & playfulness in pre-wedding pictures
Idimma & Ikenna's Anambra wedding was so, so delightful.
Pulse Weddings Idimma & Ikenna’s amazing traditional wedding in Anambra
I like him but he's not asking me out yet.
Relationship Talk He's taking too long to ask me out; what do I do?