Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola is engaged

news

Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola and his girlfriend Tasha are engaged.

Debola, a lover of life's finest things confirms the engagement with his "partner in crime" in an Instargram post shared on April 18 2018.



"So last night I asked my best friend and my closest confidant to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES! , he writes.

ALSO READ: This Nigerian musician's proposal on Kenyan safari is beyond beautiful



"@tash_loves I love you more than words can ever describe. You’ve shown me what love is and it’ll be an honour to spend the rest of my life with you.

Partner in crime A post shared by Ade (Cub Of The West) (@deboladaniel) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:28am PST

"I’m getting married!

"Massive thank you to @ben__ben_ @tolaolu @kenny.d for helping me plan such a beautiful evening. Also thank you to @gtdaguitarman and @wanri_simpson. You guys are the best."

Congrats to the couple from Pulse Weddings.