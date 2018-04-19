Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola is engaged

Gbenga Daniel Former Governor's son, Debola is engaged!

Debola Daniels is getting married!

  • Published:
play Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola is engaged (Instagram / Debola Daniel)
Gbenga Daniel's son, Debola and his girlfriend Tasha are engaged.

Debola, a lover of life's finest things confirms the engagement with his "partner in crime" in an Instargram post shared on April 18 2018.


"So last night I asked my best friend and my closest confidant to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES! , he writes.

play


"@tash_loves I love you more than words can ever describe. You’ve shown me what love is and it’ll be an honour to spend the rest of my life with you.

Partner in crime

A post shared by Ade (Cub Of The West) (@deboladaniel) on

 

"I’m getting married!

"Massive thank you to @ben__ben_ @tolaolu @kenny.d for helping me plan such a beautiful evening. Also thank you to @gtdaguitarman and @wanri_simpson. You guys are the best."

Congrats to the couple from Pulse Weddings.

