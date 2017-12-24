For Couples :  5 signs of an unhealthy relationship

news

There is a huge difference between healthy and unhealthy relationships. Unhealthy relationships are toxic and are definitely not beneficial.

Relationships are supposed to make you a better person and not drain you emotionally. There are many pointers to help one identify an unhealthy relationship. Perhaps you are oblivious of the fact that you are in an unhealthy relationship here are 5 signs of an unhealthy relationship.

You are lonely

As unlikely as this seems it is true. Some people in relationships are lonely. It just seems ironical that they are lonely yet in a relationship. When you feel alone despite the fact that you are in a relationship then this is definitely a pointer to an unhealthy relationship.

No Respect in communication

This can be exemplified when one begins to talk to his/her partner in a disrespectful manner. Although the party might have a point but manner of approach is core. Whenever you want your partner to have a piece of your mind, don't just talk the way you feel rather talk in a way that adds value.

Blame game

Instead of partners to take responsibility for their action, they prefer to push the blame to the other person so as not to accept their responsibility. Which in turn means that no one wants to accept responsibility and if no one can accept responsibility in a relationship that such a relationship is unhealthy.

Seeking support elsewhere.

When you begin to look to other people first for support either emotionally, morally etc and not your partner then this is a pointer to an unhealthy relationship. Your partner is supposed to be your bedrock for support. The reasons why partners never turn to each other for support might differ in various relationships. Some might even feel criticized and put down by their partner hence they source for support​ elsewhere.

You are happier when your partner is not around.

When you feel happy when your partner is away and you rather not be with your partner then this is a pointer to an unhealthy relationship. When you prefer to be in the company of others than your partner and cannot seem to stand the presence of your partner then you definitely are in an unhealthy relationship.

However this is not the end as you can seek help. Remember that what works, is worked at.

Article by Mayowa Durojaye