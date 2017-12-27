For Couples :  5 places to go for your first date

news

We all know that first dates can bring the chills and certainly cause nervousness.

Sometimes we get so nervous that we don't pay attention to planning the place for the first date. Sometimes the guy gives the girl the opportunity to pick a place and other times the guy is left to do it. Remember that your date is supposed to be fun and memorable as such the location matters. So comprised below is a list of fun places to go on your first date.

Lunch/Dinner

Taking your date out for lunch or dinner is a great date idea. It gives more room for the both of you to discuss and know more about each other. Plus the food is just the icing on the cake to a perfect date.

The movies

For all the movie lovers this is also another great first date idea. The truth is you might not have enough time to talk as much as you want while in the theatre but you could catch up after the movie probably while walking. The idea of going to see a movie also gives you and your date the opportunity to talk about the movie- the scenes you felt were unnecessary, the scenes you loved etc

The Beach

It is best adviced mostly when it is less crowded. The view of the water just creates a great atmosphere for a date. What is more is that you could also play on the beach and just have fun.

A concert

This could either be during the day or at night. Either of the two is fine. One thing you need to know is that a concert would most likely be crowded and it is all up to you to protect your date. Whether it is a music concert or a comedy concert, one thing that is sure is that you would be entertained. You could dance as the spirit leads you and just have a great time.

A Game Centre

Games have this way of easing tension. The idea of a game centre is cool because you and date would have to play and this is equal to fun. Remember that the whole idea of a first date should be fun.

So show up, look good, push nervousness aside and have a great time.

Article by Mayowa Durujaye