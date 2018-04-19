Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

An outdoor Lagos wedding to warm your heart

An outdoor Lagos wedding to warm your heart

Vintage. Ageless.

  • Published:
Image
Feyi and Nifemi are a forward-thinking couple whose amazing outdoor wedding will warm your heart.

The vintage-inspired celebration of love was as beautiful as it was a refreshing, welcome diversion from the route all typical weddings take in Nigeria.

Nifemi looked like a true gentleman wearing a classic tuxedo in dark grey with contrasting black lapels.

Feyi & Nifemi's heartwarming outdoor wedding in Lagos

Feyi & Nifemi's heartwarming outdoor wedding in Lagos

(#NifLovesFey / FxxPhotography / BellaNaija)


His bride, the gorgeous Feyi's wedding dress was simple and chic. The sleeveless beauty of a wedding dress had a high neck and a deep cut. Her waist was cinched in with a subtle waist bodice accentuated by a solitary bow.

ALSO READ: Atiku Abubakar's stepson ties the knot in Dubai destination wedding

A classic in every sense of the word; it made the bride look like a delightful bride from a throwback '50's magazine cover.

Feyi & Nifemi's heartwarming outdoor wedding in Lagos

Feyi & Nifemi's heartwarming outdoor wedding in Lagos

(#NifLovesFey / FxxPhotography / BellaNaija)


From their stylish and understated pre-wedding photos which featured a vintage car, it was clear that Feyi and Nifemi were always going to do things differently and so they did.

Feyi &amp; Nifemi's heartwarming outdoor wedding in Lagos play A posh, vintage prewedding lifestyle (Bella Naija)


The couple chose an outdoor wedding and said their vows to each other with the sun streaming over them and the guests who were basking in both sunlight and love.

Cheers to the trend-buckers. We at Pulse Weddings wish them a married life filled with light and

