Duncan Mighty, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

Duncan Mighty is giving his wife all the props for how great their marriage is, as they celebrate their 3rd anniversary.
Duncan, whose real name is Wene Okechukwu published on his Instagram page today, July 3 2018, an acknowledgement of his wife's patience and forbearance in the process of making him the "great husband" he is now.
When others were busy looking for % wife, I was only looking for who has no percentage but who can create 1% just because she#emo#4oCZ##s got me...... Am so blessed to have u.. Is our 3rd Anniversary month..... #IFOUNDPEACEJOYLOVETHEDAYIMETYOU mama icon and michelle... you made me the best husband I am Today #charcoal #duncanmighty #starboy # en route oweri......
"When others were busy looking for 100% wife, I was only looking for who has no percentage but who can create 1% just because she’s got me...... Am so blessed to have you..."
It's our 3rd Anniversary month... mama icon and michelle... you made me the best husband I am today," he captions the post.
Duncan and Vivien tied the knot in 2015 and have two beautiful kids together.
In other anniversary news, Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa celebrated his second wife, Juliet Ejue on their first wedding anniversary; while Nigerian football great, Kanu Nwakwo and Amara, his amazing wife celebrated their 14th anniversary today, July 3, 2018.