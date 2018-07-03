Duncan Mighty, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

news

Nigerian artiste, Duncan Mighty is full of accolades for his wife, Vivien Okechukwu as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary this July.

Duncan, whose real name is Wene Okechukwu published on his Instagram page today, July 3 2018, an acknowledgement of his wife's patience and forbearance in the process of making him the "great husband" he is now.

"When others were busy looking for 100% wife, I was only looking for who has no percentage but who can create 1% just because she’s got me...... Am so blessed to have you..."

It's our 3rd Anniversary month... mama icon and michelle... you made me the best husband I am today," he captions the post.

Duncan and Vivien tied the knot in 2015 and have two beautiful kids together.

