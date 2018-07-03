Pulse.ng logo
Duncan Mighty, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary

Duncan Mighty is giving his wife all the props for how great their marriage is, as they celebrate their 3rd anniversary.

  • Published:
Duncan Mighty, wife celebrate 3rd wedding anniversary play

(YabaLeftOnline)
Nigerian artiste, Duncan Mighty is full of accolades for his wife, Vivien Okechukwu as they celebrate their third wedding anniversary this July.

Duncan, whose real name is Wene Okechukwu published on his Instagram page today, July 3 2018, an acknowledgement of his wife's patience and forbearance in the process of making him the "great husband" he is now.

"When others were busy looking for 100% wife, I was only looking for who has no percentage but who can create 1% just because she’s got me...... Am so blessed to have you..."

It's our 3rd Anniversary month... mama icon and michelle... you made me the best husband I am today,"   he captions the post.

ALSO READ: Mohammed Indimi ties the knot in magnificent wedding!

Duncan and Vivien tied the knot in 2015 and have two beautiful kids together.

The very first time u came into my life, every wrong and fake persons around me flew the next thing I realized was been afraid of loosing u and on your birthday I proposed to you which u said yes, the next day you joined bible school just to have the knowledge of CHRIST in your marriage now just between 2015 and now I have two world best kids a son and daughter ICON and MICHELLE own a construction company built multimedia centre, it was recently u accepted having a maid because of MICHELLE because since I got married to you my other maids left and you alone cleans my mansion, you pray every 12 mid night, we are always by each other, my mom became happier ever since u came, your family saw light ever since we became one, your Dad will always tell me he wouldn't want to hear that we have misunderstanding your mom calls me the special son INLAW and also calls me her special son, honey uve always tolerated me in all side. It took me 24 hours to carry out our marriage ceremony.... having top legendaries and A list celebrities all over the place, our toast" NEVER ABOVE YOU ALWAYS BESIDE YOU I PRAY FOR ONE WEDDING AND MANY ANNIVERSARIES chai my life partner forever I will always cherish, love , adore and most especially be by your side all the days of my life honey .. happy 2years anniversary to us. I love you my world..... #duncanmighty #besthusbandeverliveth watch the first 24hours wedding ceremony .. full video click the link on my bio

A post shared by DUNCAN MIGHTY (@duncanmighty) on

More wedding anniversaries

In other anniversary news, Nigerian footballer, Ahmed Musa celebrated his second wife, Juliet Ejue on their first wedding anniversary; while Nigerian football great, Kanu Nwakwo and Amara, his amazing wife celebrated their 14th anniversary today, July 3, 2018.

