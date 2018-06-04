Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Dora Akunyili's daughter's traditional, church wedding photos

Dora Akunyili Colourful photos from late minister's daughter's Igbo traditional wedding

After a civil ceremony in Canada in February, Chidiogo Akunyili and her boo bring the rest of their wedding party to Nigeria for one colourful turnup in Anambra state.

  • Published:
Image
Dora Akunyili’s daughter, Chidiogo and her Canadian beau, Andrew Parr have tied the knot in two radiant ceremonies over the weekend.

The lovers had both their traditional and church wedding ceremonies on June 2, 2018 in Agulu, Anambra State, with friends and family members of former NAFDAC boss and minister of Information and Communications joining in the colourful, emotional ceremonies.


Chidiogo, who ensured that the ceremonies burst with bright colours from sparkling whites to green to purple and bright red says on Instagram about the wedding that:

“Andrew and I made a conscious effort to infuse this day with the intention of love and #sacredflow.

So much gratitude to all the people who made the day filled with laughter, tears, music, dance, love, and the knowing that my mother was with us every step of the way. ”

ALSO READ: Delightful pictures from Stephanie & Soji's traditional Igbo wedding

Dora Akunyili’s influence

The bride's mum, Dora Akunyili, was the Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and Nigerian Minister of Information and Communications from 2008 to 2010.

Colourful photos from Dora Akunyili's daughter's Igbo traditional wedding play Andrew and Chidiogo tied the knot in Anambra state in June, 2018. (Instagram/Chidiogo)


She died in India 2014 after a drawn-out battle with Cancer, and her sad absence must have been keenly felt by her daughter who writes on the Monday after the ceremony of her gratitude for her late mum’s role in making her the woman she is.

With an Instagram post published on June 4 2018, she says:

“I am feeling a lot of things, joy, exhaustion, excitement, love. Yesterday took my new extended family to Isuofia village and to the house where my mother lived as a child.

I sat on the staircase where she sat, imagined the engraved writings in the cement to be hers and in the quiet after the storm, I thanked her, thanked my grand-mother, and my great-grandmother, all the women whose sacrifices and love has made me the woman I am today.

And I thank my darling husband @andrewparr thank you for holding me close, for holding me up. ”

Dora Akunyili's daughter's traditional, church wedding photos play Chidiogo and her ladies in a colourful formation. (Instagram/Chidiogo)

Civil ceremony

Pulse reports here that the couple had their civil ceremony in February 2018. A ceremony after which Chidiogo, lovingly refers to her groom as “a daily reminder of the miracles that exist in this world…”

With love from Pulse Weddings, congratulations to Chidiogo and Andrew on their wedding.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

