Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos

Check out first photos from Xerona and DJ Caise’s classic church wedding.
The bride is the daughter of Donald Duke, ex-head of Cross River state while the groom, whose real name is Derin Phillips, is the son of a former Lagos State Commissioner, Chief Mrs. Teju Phillips.
The two exchanged wedding vows at the Olive Tree Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos.
#ThreeStrandChord Ceremony where we declared that God is the third person in our marriage and more importantly the centre of this union. Grateful for the beautiful ceremony and God#emo#4oCZ##s presence, even though it was originally planned to hold at the Obudu Cattle Ranch. Glad it all worked out for our good. #emo#8J+Pvg==##
Dj Caise announced his engagement to his fiancée on Monday, August 29, 2017, in an Instagram post.
The pair had their introduction ceremony on October 14, 2017, in Lagos state.
Their traditional wedding followed on April 14, 2018.
Big congrats to them.
Stay with us for photos from the wedding ceremony.