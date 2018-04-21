Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Donald Duke’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos

Donald Duke Former governor’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s white wedding pictures

Check out first photos from Xerona and DJ Caise’s classic church wedding.

Xerona & DJ Caise's wedding photos

 Xerona & DJ Caise’s wedding photos


See the former governor’s daughter, Xerona & DJ Caise’s white wedding pictures.

The bride is the daughter of Donald Duke, ex-head of Cross River state while the groom, whose real name is Derin Phillips, is the son of a former Lagos State Commissioner, Chief Mrs. Teju Phillips.

The two exchanged wedding vows at the Olive Tree Parish, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Lagos.

Dj Caise and Xerona’s love story

Dj Caise announced his engagement to his fiancée on Monday, August 29, 2017, in an Instagram post.

The pair had their introduction ceremony on October 14, 2017, in Lagos state.

Their traditional wedding followed on April 14, 2018.

 

Big congrats to them.

Stay with us for photos from the wedding ceremony.

