Divorce: Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples

An Islamic scholar, Prof. Salisu Shehu of Bayero University, Kano, has advocated for stronger spiritual guidance for couples to check the increasing rate of divorce in Nigeria.

Shehu made this call on Saturday night at the 2018 annual Ramadan lecture hosted by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The theme of the 2018 lecture was “Endurance in marriage: Challenges for mutual benefit – An Islamic perspective’’.

He admonished the participants to always seek for moral guidance before engaging into marriage contract.

Shehu who decried the rate of divorce, said the only way to address the problem was for the intending couples to always seek for God’s guidance before marriage.

“Impatience and ignorance of religious obligations is one of the reasons militating against the success of many marriages in our society.

“Today, divorce has caused many social problems to our children, especially children of broken homes are expose to drug abuse, child labour and trafficking,’’ he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, said the best way to address marital problems was for the couples to always tolerate one another.

Galadanchi said tolerance was key to any successful marriage.

He therefore commended the wife of the president for organising the enlightenment programme for Nigerians to understand their marital rights and obligations.

In his goodwill message, Retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, the Minister of Interior, also lauded the efforts of Mrs Buhari for improving the life and physical wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government has put in place mechanism for the sustainable provision of school feeding programme for school children in the country.

Dambazzau prayed for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its bid to tackle security challenges and corruption in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, represented by the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Dukku, promised to sustain her humanitarian support to less privileged Nigerians and solicited for collaboration to succeed.