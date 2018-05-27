Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Divorce: Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples

Divorce Don advocates spiritual guidance for intending couples

Shehu made this call on Saturday night at the 2018 annual Ramadan lecture hosted by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony in Dubai play

Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony in Dubai

(Employee Benefits)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Islamic scholar, Prof. Salisu Shehu of Bayero University, Kano, has advocated for stronger spiritual guidance for couples to check the increasing rate of divorce in Nigeria.

Shehu made this call on Saturday night at the 2018 annual Ramadan lecture hosted by the wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The theme of the 2018 lecture was “Endurance in marriage: Challenges for mutual benefit – An Islamic perspective’’.

ALSO READ: Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony

He admonished the participants to always seek for moral guidance before engaging into marriage contract.

Shehu who decried the rate of divorce, said the only way to address the problem was for the intending couples to always seek for God’s guidance before marriage.

“Impatience and ignorance of religious obligations is one of the reasons militating against the success of many marriages in our society.

“Today, divorce has caused many social problems to our children, especially children of broken homes are expose to drug abuse, child labour and trafficking,’’ he said.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the occasion, Prof. Shehu Galadanchi, said the best way to address marital problems was for the couples to always tolerate one another.

ALSO READ: Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthy

Galadanchi said tolerance was key to any successful marriage.

He therefore commended the wife of the president for organising the enlightenment programme for Nigerians to understand their marital rights and obligations.

In his goodwill message, Retired Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazzau, the Minister of Interior, also lauded the efforts of Mrs Buhari for improving the life and physical wellbeing of women and children in Nigeria.

He said the Federal Government has put in place mechanism for the sustainable provision of school feeding programme for school children in the country.

Dambazzau prayed for the success of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration in its bid to tackle security challenges and corruption in Nigeria.

Mrs Buhari, represented by the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajiya Aisha Dukku, promised to sustain her humanitarian support to less privileged Nigerians and solicited for collaboration to succeed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why RCCG's new genital-check rule is praiseworthybullet
2 Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to tell a guy that you like himbullet
3 For Men 3 romantic ways to let your woman know you love herbullet

Related Articles

Opinion Pleading to keep homes, in sea of chaos and grime
Aisha Abimbola Late actress' husband speaks on tragic loss of his wife
Keiko Fujimori Peru's powerful siblings head for a split
Entertainment I also went to the royal wedding
In Dubai Man divorces wife 15 minutes after marriage ceremony
Wellness Here's how much sleep you need to stay healthy
Sex & Relationships Why more and more married couples are opening up their relationships
World Philip Roth, towering novelist who explored lust, Jewish life and America, dies at 85
Entertainment How the Royal Wedding might influence weddings to come

Relationships & Weddings

Unhappy man.
Relationship Talk With Bukky I think my girlfriend is cheating; should I confront her?
May D
May D Singer proposes to Swedish girlfriend
Guys like to act like they are not hurt by breakups
For Women 5 things he does when he's not over his ex
Relationship Talk When does cheating become unacceptable?