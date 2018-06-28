Pulse.ng logo
Does it make sense to be my baby daddy's 2nd wife?

Relationship Talk With Bukky My baby daddy wants me to be his 2nd wife, should I?

I already have a child for him and I'm still single. Will it make sense to just become his second wife?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
We've been together for 2 years, but my man doesn't care about me. play My baby daddy wants me to be his 2nd wife, should I? (Blended and Black)
Dear Bukky,

I’m a lady aged 30. I met my boyfriend in 2009 and we dated. We were planning to get married but his parents did not like me up until we parted ways because of pressure he was getting from his mum, especially.

But before we separated I had become pregnant with his child and I was delivered of the baby during the time of the separation.

Since then I was very confused and I decided to change my contact number so as to be unreachable to him.

Last November we met coincidentally in a minibus and he promised to take care of his child. He told me that he got married in 2014 after the separation.

He took my phone number and I took his so that when I need any help for the child I should call him. My concern is that since he took my number, he has been calling me so that we can reconcile and start afresh and so that I can become his second wife.

I’m still single and because of this, I changed my number. I don't know what to do.
______________

Dear reader,

The best thing to do here is to keep the relationship alive only because of the kids you created with him. Let it be plainly parental. You can both be great parents to your kid and that is what the aim here should be.

Being his second wife is not an option you should consider at all. Apart from the obvious impropriety of this in a modern, civilized society, his parents will properly still reject you as they did before.

Agreeing to get back with him as his wife looks to me like a move that is destined to fail from the get go. You really don’t need all the stress that will potentially come from this.
______________
Do you want to talk about your love life, marriage or family issues?

Do you have burning questions that you would love to get answers to?

Just send a mail to relationships@pulse.ng and I'll provide the most honest answers to them anonymously.

Note; the chances of getting a quick response reduces if the text in your email has a lot of abbreviations. So, please write as properly as possible.

So, why not send that mail today and let's talk about it?

A problem shared is a problem half-solved!

