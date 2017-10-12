So guys, let’s talk about husbands, wives, and the impact sex toys have on their marriages.

Sex toys, assuming there are people still unfamiliar with the word, are objects or devices used for sexual stimulation or to enhance sexual pleasure.

Make no mistake, the use of sex toys is well and truly alive around us and as expected, it’s finding its way into matrimonial bedrooms.

Apart from its primary uses, adult toys are useful also for the sexual satisfaction of people whose spouses have been out of town for a while, people who are sexually frustrated and people who just want it just for the fun of it.

And I honestly feel there should be no qualms with any of that at all!



People who have issues with sex toys in marriages may say it is against the sanctity of marriage.

But that’s really just bollocks. Such talks fall in the same category as saying oral sex is wrong for married people.

These things can and should only be prohibited in marriages when the two people in the marriage say they don’t want to.

On this issue, sanctity and holiness peddlers need to sit down, abeg.



People also claim that addiction is a possibility when you use sex toys. They say when you become used to toys and the pleasures of it, you’ll get so addicted that you’ll no longer need your partner to get off.

The falsehood in that is actually quite blatant.

Sex addiction is a thing and anyone can catch it. Based on this, will sex be totally banned even in marriages because people could get addicted to it?

See, sex toys can’t replace human contact and interaction. You can’t cuddle them, you can whisper sweet nothings in your ears, you can’t do so to them, they also don’t have a physical presence, so how could they ever usurp your partner?



These arguments also don’t take into account the fact that there are adult toys that are specifically made for couples; such that usage actually necessitates the presence of both at the same time.

There are also sex toys for men.

I’m of the opinion that sex toys are just like every other good thing ever made. If misused, they’ll be of negative influence but that does not take away the essence of their creation.

When used right and in agreement with your partner, sex toys do your sex life a whole world of good and will hardly do you or your marriage any harm.