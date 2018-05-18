Comedian Ajebo, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures

news

Comedian Ajebo and his girlfriend Uche Kalu have released prewedding pictures ahead of their big day.

The pair share the lovely pictures shot by Ayo Alasi on their respective Instagram pages with cute affectionate words expressing their readiness to spend the rest of their days together and to never tire of expressing the love burning in their hearts even after their #MeetTheAjebos2018 wedding has come and gone.

"You can never understand how much you mean to me but I will spend the rest of our lives together proving and showing you just how much," Uche writes on the gram as she shared the pre-wedding gallery on Thursday, May 17 2018.



The comedian, who often tells his jokes with cartoon skits shares the loved-up photos on his page too and writes:

"I found you, I found love. With you everything is complete.

"Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me."

How Ajebo proposed

The comedian proposed in 2017 during a trip with Uche to the United Arab Emirates for her birthday celebration.



This was just shortly after the comedian's comedy event, "Let My Cartoon Do The Talking" on September 3, 2017.