Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Comedian Ajebo, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures

Ajebo Comedian, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures

The couple have just shared the lovely pictures shot by Ayo Alasi on their respective Instagram pages.

  • Published:
Comedian Ajebo, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures play

Comedian Ajebo, girlfriend release pre-wedding pictures

(Ayo Alasi)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Comedian Ajebo and his girlfriend Uche Kalu have released prewedding pictures ahead of their big day.

The pair share the lovely pictures shot by Ayo Alasi on their respective Instagram pages with cute affectionate words expressing their readiness to spend the rest of their days together and to never tire of expressing the love burning in their hearts even after their #MeetTheAjebos2018 wedding has come and gone.

 

"You can never understand how much you mean to me but I will spend the rest of our lives together proving and showing you just how much," Uche writes on the gram as she shared the pre-wedding gallery on Thursday, May 17 2018.

play Comedian Ajebo and fiance, Uche Kalu sit pretty ahead of their wedding. (Ayo Alasi)


The comedian, who often tells his jokes with cartoon skits shares the loved-up photos on his page too and writes:

"I found you, I found love. With you everything is complete.

"Thanks for choosing to walk this path with me."

ALSO READ: All to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's nuptials

How Ajebo proposed

The comedian proposed in 2017 during a trip with Uche to the United Arab Emirates for her birthday celebration.

Comedian Ajebo proposes to his girlfriend on her birthday. play The pair became engaged on Uche's birthday in September 2017. (Instagram)


This was just shortly after the comedian's comedy event, "Let My Cartoon Do The Talking" on September 3, 2017.

You can get the full gist and pictures from that proposal here.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 McShayn's Love Thread Why do people really gain weight after marriage?bullet
2 Royal Weddings Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce 10 bridesmaids,...bullet
3 Relationship Talk 10 relationship lessons from Tyler Perry's "Acrimony"bullet

Related Articles

Royal Wedding This is what Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's cake looks like
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend hates me but I still want to marry her
For Women 7 things you do that your man finds so romantic
Ramadan Ways to love your partner better in the holy month
Royal Weddings Here are popular faces expected at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding
Love And Dating 5 relationship goals every couple needs
McShayn's Love Thread Why do people really gain weight after marriage?
Royal Weddings Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce 10 bridesmaids, pageboys for big day
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend cheated on me; things are no longer the same
Cesc Fabregas Chelsea star ties the knot with partner Daniella Semaan

Relationships & Weddings

Ramadan Silly questions Non-muslims should not ask Muslims during Ramadan
This is what Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's cake looks like
Royal Wedding This is what Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's cake looks like
Man and unhappy partner.
Relationship Talk With Bukky My girlfriend hates me but I still want to marry her
7 things you do that your man finds so romantic
For Women 7 things you do that your man finds so romantic