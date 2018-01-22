Ciara marriage-shames single women with Twitter post?

news

Ciara has been feeling the fury of Twitter since her controversial marriage comment on Saturday, January 20, 2018.

The American singer shared a 2016 clip of Pastor John W. Gray III advising young women who wanted to be married to change their mind and character because according to him, it is not the presence of a ring that makes a woman a wife but the substance of her character.



In the Pastor's words:

“'Here's what the scriptures says, he that finds a wife finds a good thing.’

"It didn’t say, ‘He that finds a girl that he’s attracted to, who he then begins to date, who he then calls his girlfriend, who he then buys a ring, proposes to and makes her his fiancée, who he then marries later who becomes his wife.

"You’re not a wife when I marry you, you’re a wife when I find you.”

Ciara shares the clip and adds the caption “#Levelup,” obviously calling on women to up their game and do better than girlfriend behaviour if they ever want to 'elevate' to the position of wives.

Ciara trends on Twitter

In no time, Twitter users pounced on the tweet, calling out Ciara for marriage-shaming single women because she has managed to get married.



Some others blame her for posting a one sided message which further heaps pressure on women to do better to get a husband while men continue to find acceptance in doing the barest minimum.

While there have been negative remarks on the post, there are also those who are in support of the singer'sopinion.

Ciara responds

In the midst of all the controversy caused by her comment that women need to level up to become marriageable, Ciara shares another Instagram post on Sunday, January 21, 2018 to reiterate her stance on the whole matter:

#emo#77iP## A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 21, 2018 at 1:14pm PST



“I was one that girl wanting to be loved a certain way bit was making the wrong choices. I found myself at my lowest moment.

I was a single mom sitting at home, and then I realized that the perfect love I was looking for was how God loves me, how He wants me to be loved, and who He was calling me to be as a mom and a woman.

That’s when I realized married or not married… I needed to love myself." she shares.

“#LevelUp,” she again adds at the end of the post for emphasis.

Ciara is married to Russell Wilson. Before that, she had been engaged to rapper, Future, but the engagement broke up under messy, well-documented circumstances. She and Future have a son together.

What do you think, does her post count as marriage-shaming or she was just saying the painful truth.