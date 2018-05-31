Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Can a relationship really work without sex?

Opinion Poll Can a relationship really thrive without sex?

Do you think lovers can be truly happy in a romantic relationship without sexual gratification?

Can a relationship really thrive without sex?
Let’s talk about love, sex and happy, fulfilling relationships.

Are they interdependent or mutually exclusive? Does a relationship become categorized as happy and fulfilling because the partners in it are getting everything they want including sex, or does the happiness of relationships occur regardless of that?

Being one of the most-argued issues and most-debated topics regarding relationships, the answer to this question is dependent on the person answering it per time.

People are happy in relationships when their expectations are being met


What people makes people happy and fulfilled in romantic relationships is a function of what the expectations they enter into those relationships with.

ALSO READ: How to manage expectations in your relationship

A partner who desires a sexual relationship will be expecting to date someone who does not see pre-marital as a taboo.

He who seeks to stay celibate is also not expected to date someone whose relationship is incomplete without sexual gratification.

If you want sex in a relationship, it is unreasonable to date someone who obviously does not.


So, in essence, happiness in relationships is a function of expectations and not sex per se. Sex can only play a part in the happiness and fulfilment you feel in a relationship if it is part of the things you cannot do without.

So, are you for a relationship with premarital sex, or against it? Let us know by voting in the poll below.

