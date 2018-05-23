Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Bimpe & Bidemi's wedding is a bubbly celebration of love, happiness

Pulse Weddings Bimpe, Bidemi's nuptials bubble with happiness, uniqueness

The couple chose to rock Indian outfits on their big day, completing their special wedding look with their happy, cheery smiles.

Image
Huge congrats to this lovable couple, Bimpe and Bidemi  who just took the plunge into happiness!

The couple's special wedding ceremonies held on the weekend running from May 17, 2017 with family and a host of their friends coming through to share in the pair's happiness.

(Klala Photography)

 

The couple chose to rock Indian outfits as one of the looks for their big day, completing their special wedding look with their happy, cheery smiles.

(Klala Photography)
(Klala Photography)

 

Pairing up with Klala Photography, the couple’s big day is nicely documented for memories in the gallery above.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

