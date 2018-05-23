news

Huge congrats to this lovable couple, Bimpe and Bidemi who just took the plunge into happiness!

The couple's special wedding ceremonies held on the weekend running from May 17, 2017 with family and a host of their friends coming through to share in the pair's happiness.

The couple chose to rock Indian outfits as one of the looks for their big day, completing their special wedding look with their happy, cheery smiles.

Pairing up with Klala Photography, the couple’s big day is nicely documented for memories in the gallery above.