Apart from a conversation about sexual compatibility , one more advisable thing for partners in sexual relationships is the setting of ground rules before they ever begin to have sex at all.

We have explained here all the things needed to decide sexual compatibility between partners in a relationship or marriage. And now we explain three ground rules every responsible adult should set before engaging in sex with a new partner.

1. Are we using protection or not?

Having sex with protection is a thing, and doing it without any protection is also a thing. One thing you need to know before agreeing to sex is the preference of the other person.

Does your new boyfriend or girlfriend prefer to not use protection, or are they cool with using it?

Don’t wait till you get naked before asking this. It may end up in awkwardness which could have been avoided if the conversation had been earlier had.

2. Compulsory medical examinations

People have been known to insist on medical checkups before agreeing to have sex with new lovers, and this is not only logical, it should be something everyone does.

This is especially necessary in a situation where a partner says they would rather not use protection. In that case, you must insist on a compulsory medical examination to test for STI’s.

Even if you are cool with having sex without condoms, don’t be careless to the point of not making them go through this test. Also ask if they've ever been treated for any STI.

Don’t be blinded by how good they look or how much you love them. There’s nothing romantic about putting yourself at the risk of STD’s like gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV etc.

3. What happens in the case of a pregnancy?

Another wise ground rule to set is a decision on what you would do if the sex leads to pregnancy. Don’t wait till you get knocked up before deciding in panic what to do.

Having a foreknowledge of what will happen is necessary.