Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

Babes, 4 types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime

For Women Types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime

A list of men among which you'll very likely pick a partner at some point.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
4 ways to save your relationship after a partner cheats play Types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime (Video Blocks)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Life is in phases and men are in sizes. Even in relationships, this rules applies and for every woman who has ever been in more than one relationship, chances are that you have had your share of different types of men.

No matter how long or how early you've just joined the dating pool, here is a list of four types of men among which you'll very likely date one at some point:

1. The pleasers

Guys in this category don’t say no. They’re agreeable to a fault. These guys don’t like confrontations and will readily say yes just to make you happy, no matter how ridiculous your stand, demand or opinion is.

Do not bother trying to get these ones into arguments it’ll always end with them acquiescing to your demands.

Women want agreeable men, of course, but there’s only so much compliance a man can give till it becomes frustrating.

The pleasers often come across as people who don’t have a mind of their own, or too afraid to take a stand.

My girlfriend lied to me about being a virgin. play If you’re looking for a something serious, you likely won’t find it with the chilled guys. (Shutterstock)

2. The chilled ones

He’s the chilled guy who wants to have fun and see where things go. He’s not in a rush and wants his life in order before committing to you.

If you’re looking for a something serious, you likely won’t find it with this type. Not when he’s still in this phase.

ALSO READ: 10 traits of men who deserve your loyalty for life

3. Players

Also known as the heartbreakers, these guys are all about games and having fun regardless of whose heart gets broken.

Charming, jovial and with sugar-coated mouths, it is often difficult to say no to men like this.

They’ll pretend to be into you as far as it still favours them in one way or the other. Affection isn’t genuine and will last only up to the point where their interest shifts to another woman. In the blink of an eye, they’ll switch off you unto another babe.

The leave broken hearts in their wake.

What if your partner has a fetish you're not comfortable with. play Trying to hold on to the players is like trying to hold on to air. They always escape. (Reader's Digest)

4. The cultivators

Regarded as the best, the cultivator will inspire you and want to see you do better. Cultivators are mature and confident. They are the ones who love you and appreciate your presence in their lives and are not ashamed to show it.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is a reporter at Pulse. He's reachable here: ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

Top 3

1 For Women Things you should know about sex before dating anyonebullet
2 Relationship Talk With Bukky I’ve been married for only 7 months but...bullet
3 Love Thursday 5 awkward questions you must ask anyone you intend to...bullet

Related Articles

For Women 15 ways to know you're dating a keeper
For Women 10 traits of men who deserve your loyalty for life
Relationship Tips 5 ways to remain crazily, mindlessly in love with your boo forever
Relationship Talk With Bukky My fiancee wants me to borrow to pay her bride price, should I?
For Women Things you should know about sex before dating anyone
Relationship Tips 3 reasons why dating is easier, better when you hit 30
Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary
Pulse Weddings Man pranks girlfriend with lost engagement ring; gets slapped
Relationship Talk With Bukky She left her husband to be with me; can I trust her?
Relationships Smothering: The practice of loving too much

Relationships & Weddings

Should you talk to your partner every single day?
Relationship Tips 5 ways to remain crazily, mindlessly in love with your boo forever
A worried Man
Relationship Talk With Bukky My fiancee wants me to borrow to pay her bride price, should I?
How to avoid catching feelings when you're not ready for love
Relationship Tips 3 reasons why dating is easier, better when you hit 30
Pulse Weddings Noble Igwe has the sweetest words for wife on 2nd anniversary