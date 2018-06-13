Babes, 4 types of men you'll date at least once in a lifetime

news

Life is in phases and men are in sizes. Even in relationships, this rules applies and for every woman who has ever been in more than one relationship, chances are that you have had your share of different types of men.

No matter how long or how early you've just joined the dating pool, here is a list of four types of men among which you'll very likely date one at some point:

1. The pleasers

Guys in this category don’t say no. They’re agreeable to a fault. These guys don’t like confrontations and will readily say yes just to make you happy, no matter how ridiculous your stand, demand or opinion is.

Do not bother trying to get these ones into arguments it’ll always end with them acquiescing to your demands.

Women want agreeable men, of course, but there’s only so much compliance a man can give till it becomes frustrating.

The pleasers often come across as people who don’t have a mind of their own, or too afraid to take a stand.

2. The chilled ones

He’s the chilled guy who wants to have fun and see where things go. He’s not in a rush and wants his life in order before committing to you.

If you’re looking for a something serious, you likely won’t find it with this type. Not when he’s still in this phase.

3. Players

Also known as the heartbreakers, these guys are all about games and having fun regardless of whose heart gets broken.

Charming, jovial and with sugar-coated mouths, it is often difficult to say no to men like this.

They’ll pretend to be into you as far as it still favours them in one way or the other. Affection isn’t genuine and will last only up to the point where their interest shifts to another woman. In the blink of an eye, they’ll switch off you unto another babe.

The leave broken hearts in their wake.

4. The cultivators

Regarded as the best, the cultivator will inspire you and want to see you do better. Cultivators are mature and confident. They are the ones who love you and appreciate your presence in their lives and are not ashamed to show it.