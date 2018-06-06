news

Australian primary school teacher, Demi Hilton has affectionately been walked down the aisle by all her 22 students.

Demi and her husband, Matt Hilton tied the knot in May and because the bride’s year one class means so much to her, she had them walk her down the aisle!

The plan to include the cute kids was conceived when she went to school after he engagement, only for the students to repeatedly inquire about the new ring which popped up on her finger.



“Matt proposed to me in the week and then when I went to school the next day, of course the kids said ‘what’s that ring and where did you get it from?’” says the teacher who lives on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

“From that moment on, I knew I couldn’t do the day without them. Honestly, they’re so special to me.”

9News reports that without hesitation, the bride asked the youngsters to join her bridal party and she didn’t regret the decision as all the kids were well-behaved on the big day, according to the couple themselves.

The groom of the day tells the TODAY Show he expected nothing less.

“When I met Demi she said she always wanted to be a teacher so to have them all walk down the aisle just made sense,” Matt says.

“She adores the guys and it made our day extra special. They’re a good bunch of kids and they done a great job on the day”.

Kids make lovely memories at weddings

