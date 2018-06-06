Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

So Cute: Australian teacher puts all her students on bridal train

In Australia Bride asks her 22 primary school students to walk her down the aisle

An Australian primary school teacher asked all her students to walk her down the aisle - they all said yes!

play Bride asks her 22 primary school students to join her bridal party and walk her down the aisle. (Demi Hilton)
Australian primary school teacher, Demi Hilton has affectionately been walked down the aisle by all her 22 students.

Demi and her husband, Matt Hilton tied the knot in May and because the bride’s year one class means so much to her, she had them walk her down the aisle!

The plan to include the cute kids was conceived when she went to school after he engagement, only for the students to repeatedly inquire about the new ring which popped up on her finger.

Bride puts her 22 primary school students on her bridal train play Australian primary school teacher, Demi Hilton asked all her 22 students to walk her down the aisle - they all said yes! (Demi Hilton)


“Matt proposed to me in the week and then when I went to school the next day, of course the kids said ‘what’s that ring and where did you get it from?’” says the teacher who lives on Australia’s Sunshine Coast.

“From that moment on, I knew I couldn’t do the day without them. Honestly, they’re so special to me.”

9News reports that without hesitation, the bride asked the youngsters to join her bridal party and she didn’t regret the decision as all the kids were well-behaved on the big day, according to the couple themselves.

The groom of the day tells the TODAY Show he expected nothing less.

play The teacher says the kids in her class are so special to her. (Demi Hilton)

ALSO READ: These Nigerian doctors’ blissful nuptials in New York is everything!

“When I met Demi she said she always wanted to be a teacher so to have them all walk down the aisle just made sense,” Matt says.

“She adores the guys and it made our day extra special. They’re a good bunch of kids and they done a great job on the day”.

play The Australian couple tied the knot in May, 2028. (Facebook/Demi Mae Hilton)

Kids make lovely memories at weddings

As much as weddings are for two adults who have found love and intend to spend the rest of their lives together, kids are pretty much part of the party, too, and they have a way of bringing their energetic curiosity and bright-eyed cuteness to wedding ceremonies.

Remember the kid who couldn't hold back his tears as his mum walked down the aisle, and this son who walked his Nigerian mum down the aisle.

