Nigerians absolutely love their grand weddings, be it at home or at a destination far, far away from home. And Dubai has proven to one favoured city for many Nigerian destination weddings.

Atiku Abubakar’s stepson may just have had his breathtaking, romantic nuptials in the city, but he is not the first or only Nigerian to have an opulent, sumptuous wedding at the capital city of the United Arab Emirates.



Below we list three other high-profile Nigerian weddings that the city of Dubai has been privileged to witness [because, hey, a Nigerian wedding isn’t a spectacle you get to see easily or everyday!]

1. Annie and 2face Idibia

2Face Idibia finally tied the knot with his long time sweetheart, Annie Idibia in a grand ceremony in Dubai on March 24, 2013.



Guess what’s more interesting? The duo actually married in a lavish beach wedding which held at Jumeirah Beach Hotel, the same location of Atiku’s stepson’s wedding five years after the celebrated Nigerian singer and his sweetheart.

D’banj, Faze, Tony Tetuila and Sound Sultan were among the groomsmen while 2Baba’s childhood friend Larry Gaga was the best man.

2. Tiwa Savage and Tunji Balogun

Tiwa and TeeBillz’ marriage may now be remembered more for all the unpleasantness that came after their destination wedding in Dubai; but that ceremony itself was nothing short of glamour and enthralling beauty.



Tiwa Savage and her separated husband Tunji Balogun got married on April 26, 2014 at the Armani hotel Burj Khalifa, Dubai in the presence of celebs like Toke Makinwa, Toolz, Don Jazzy , Dr Sid and his wife, Simi Osomo who also had their lovely wedding in 2014 [in Lagos, though], Tania Omotayo, Patoranking, Sheyi Shay, and Kaffy among many others.

Toolz and her boo, Captain Tunde Demuren had their lovely Dubai destination wedding on Saturday, May 28, 2016 at the JW Marriott Marquis Hotel in the far eastern mega city.